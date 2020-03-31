Lidl delivers thousands of bags of fruit and veg to NHS workers on the coronavirus frontline

Bargain supermarket Lidl has delivered thousands of bags of fruit and veg to doctors and nurses on the coronavirus frontline.

The store is handing out the free food to NHS workers as a thank you for all their hard work.

Thousands of bags were seen outside a distribution centre.

Thousands of bags of fruit and veg were seen at a Lidl distribution centre (Credit: Lidl)

Volunteers from the Royal Voluntary Service have teamed up with the store to deliver the goodies.

Read more: Supermarkets "turn away" blind shoppers as they're unable to social distance

Posting on Twitter, Lidl said: "We're keeping our NHS heroes healthy by donating thousands of fresh fruit and veg bags to hospitals across the country."

We are so grateful to the NHS and all of its staff for their hard work.

Lidl boss Christian Hartnagel said: "We are so grateful to the NHS and all of its staff for their hard work every day to help keep the nation safe."

He added: "This is our small gesture to say thank you."

The fresh food was the store's way of saying thank you (Credit: Lidl)

Christian added that it may also help to "provide NHS staff, who may not be able to get into store regularly for basic groceries, with fresh fruit and vegetables".

Read more: How to get free food vouchers during the pandemic

Sam Ward of the Royal Voluntary Service said it was the organisation's "mission" to support the key workers.

"We commend the brilliant NHS staff"

Sam said: "It’s our mission to give support to those who need it in the community and in hospitals. We commend the country’s brilliant NHS staff in all the important work they are doing during this challenging situation."

One hospital manager in Scotland tweeted Lidl and the volunteers her thanks.

She said: "Thank you @LidlGB and @RoyalVolService for the delivery of fresh fruit and veg for our staff at @WghLothian today!"

We're keeping our NHS heroes healthy by donating thousands of fresh fruit & veg bags to hospitals across the country 🍎 pic.twitter.com/xmBdkfoNMc — @LidlGB (@LidlGB) March 28, 2020

She added: "Bags being handed out to all teams across the hospital keeping staff energy up!"

The manager joked that she and her colleague "certainly didn’t expect to be trolley dollies today".

"Much appreciated"

The Twitterverse was full of praise for the supermarket.

One NHS worker said: "Thank you very much for thinking of us in the NHS and giving us fruit and vegetables today. Much appreciated."

Another added: "Well done Lidl!"

The news comes after Morrisons pledged to send £10 million of groceries to help restock the UK's food banks.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.