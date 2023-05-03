With King Charles’ coronation a matter of days away, it’s nearly time to crack open the bubbly and start snacking.

But if you’re having guests over this coronation bank holiday weekend, what treats can you serve them? Here, ED! has rounded up the very best in street party food and drink to ensure you have a buffet fit for a king!

Add Aldi’s Breaded Chicken Crowns to your buffet (Credit: Aldi)

King Charles’ coronation: Savoury food musts

Forget turkey twizzlers, it’s Breaded Chicken Crowns all the way this bank holiday weekend thanks to Aldi.

Kids will love these crown-shaped chicken bites and, at £3.29, they won’t break the bank.

Street party snacking never looked so good (Credit: M&S)

You can always count on M&S when it comes to party food. In the food hall now you can puck up an extra special giant sausage roll made especially for His Majesty, £10.

The 9 Mini Chutney Topped Crown Pork Pies, £7, look almost too good to eat. This selection of cured British pork pies, including punchy piccalilli and onion chutney toppings, are finished with cute mini pastry crowns.

Tesco has sandwiches, biscuits, a regal-looking trifle and a pork pie as part of its coronation range (Credit: Tesco)

Tesco has also pushed the boat out when it comes to coronation party food, with its Tesco Finest Coronation Pork Pie costing £4. There are also a range of ready-made sandwiches in store, plus biscuits, cakes and gorgeous plates to serve it all on.

What’s more, Tesco will be donating £250,000 from the proceeds of the range to the King’s charity, The Prince’s Trust, in continuation of its long-term partnership and support of the charity.

It ain’t no party with a coronation Colin the Caterpillar (Credit: M&S)

Sweet treats

Now we all know that a party just wouldn’t be a party without Colin – and M&S has come up trumps with its Coronation Colin the Caterpillar cake, £10.

Never one to miss out on a party, Colin is also donning a crown for this truly special occasion. What’s more, Mini Coronation Colins are available too, priced at £3 for five.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these delicious cookies (Credit: Blondie’s Kitchen)

If cakes aren’t your thing, then these cookies just might be. Blondie’s Cookies has a few delicious street party offerings. Pick from the Giant Coronation Cookie, £32.50. It’s a milk chocolate cookie base with vanilla icing and personalised message. Or the Mini Coronation Cookies, £25.99 – a mix of milk, dark, and white choc Biscoff.

Aldi’s Coronation Cupcakes are patriotic and delicious (Credit: Aldi)

At £2.59 for six, these Coronation Cupcakes from Aldi are worth celebrating – and scoffing! Decorated in red, white and blue icing and Union Jack flags, the vanilla cupcakes are pretty hard to beat.

If you really want to push the boat out – and impress the neighbours – have a look at Moonpig’s hamper selection. The Crowned Delight Hamper costs £70 and features a bottle of fizz, a bottle of juice, delicious chocolates and nibbles aplenty from Cartwright & Butler.

Moonpig has a number of hampers available if you’re looking for a real coronation treat (Credit: Moonpig)

King Charles’ coronation: Drinks

A party most definitely isn’t a party without a tipple or two – whether alcoholic or refreshingly alcohol-free.

Belvoir Farm has unveiled two new limited-edition celebration bottles for its iconic Elderflower Cordial and Lightly Sparkling Elderflower.

Perfect for street party celebrations, a splash of Belvoir Farm Elderflower Cordial, £4.50 for 500ml, will elevate summer dessert recipes, cocktails and mocktails. Meanwhile, the ready to drink Sparkling Elderflower, £3.50 for 750ml, with ice makes an ideal summer long drink – or mix with prosecco for bubbles with a floral twist.

Belvoir Farm has launched a special edition cordial for the coronation (Credit: Belvoir Farm)

And last but by no means least, to make your party really go with a bang you’ll need some fizz. Look no further than Tesco, where Clubcard holders can get 25% off six bottles until May 8.

Our favourite is this Tesco Finest English Sparking Rose, £23 – or £17.25 if you buy six of them and use your club card!

Make the coronation weekend go with a bang with a bottle of Tesco Finest English fizz (Credit: Tesco)

