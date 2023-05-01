With King Charles’ coronation just around the corner, and a potential heatwave on the way, it’s about time you got some decorations for your street party.

We’ve raided the shops to find all the must-have merchandise and bargain buys to make sure you have a celebration fit for a King!

The ultimate street party throne (Credit: The Range)

The Range has a whole range of coronation decorations

If you’re hosting a street party, The Range has you covered with matching Union Flag camping chairs and parasols, and even a gazebo if you want to be really boujee.

They store is also selling life-sized cut-outs of just about every member of the royal family you could think of – complete with options of different outfits! Probably the closest thing you can get to having King Charles making an appearance at your party.

Invite Princess Kate to your street party (Credit: The Range)

Flying Tiger take the crown for coronation bargains

Of course, Flying Tiger never misses when it comes to seasonal merchandise. Once again, the store has pulled through with an adorable selection of kids’ crowns and tiaras, and for bargain prices.

Crowning glory! Head to Flying Tiger for your regal headpiece (Credit: Flying Tiger)

Asda has some fab coronation merch

Asda’s Guardsman Gnome will make sure to protect against any unwanted gatecrashers to your street party! There’s a range of coronation-themed garden gnomes on sale, include a king and queen and a royal fan decked out in a Union Jack suit!

And if you have a mini-me in your life, you’ve got to snap up these matching Union Flag dresses from George at Asda. Adorable!

A range of regal garden gnomes are on sale for £7 at Asda (Credit: Asda)

Hurry to Hobbycraft for street party supplies

Hobbycraft has just about everything you need for a street-party spread, from napkins to paper plates and cups, to bunting. The store even has kits to make your own bunting if you’re feeling crafty.

Eat like a king (Credit: Hobbycraft)

Tesco unveils special Coronation range

Tesco also has some cute novelty homeware bits available in store. Go all out with the full tea set, complete with pretty puppies waving flags!

Your afternoon tea’s on Tesco (Credit: Tesco)

What’s more, Tesco will also be donating £250,000 of the proceeds from its coronation range to the King’s charity, The Prince’s Trust. So you’ll also be supporting a great cause while you shop.

