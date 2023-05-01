UK weather: Brits brace themselves for coronation heatwave as May tipped to be a scorcher

King Charles III’s coronation is just around the corner and, judging by the UK weather forecast, it’s looking like a coronation heatwave could be too!

By the sounds of things, the sun might be making a rare appearance for us Brits over the coming bank holiday weekend. So you might as well start planning your coronation BBQ party now.

With a high chance of temperatures over 25°C, King Charles might need to have his sunnies on standby as well as his crown.

A heatwave could be on the way for the coronation this weekend, forecasts bookmaker William Hill (Credit: Pexels)

UK weather: Could there be a heatwave for the coronation?

It’s not often sunny weather coincides with a British bank holiday weekend. But it seems the upcoming coronation weekend could be a rare exception.

Leading bookmaker William Hill has predicted that temperatures might even exceed 25˚C across the UK.

Spokesperson Lee Phillips said odds are currently priced at 2/1 for temperatures of over 25˚C across the UK on May 6. And it seems like the warm weather isn’t going to stop there.

The rest of May could also be a scorcher.

Lee went on to share a sunny forecast for the rest of the month. He said: “The rest of May could also be a scorcher, with over 28˚C heat 4/1 to be recorded any time. Meanwhile, a temperature of over 32.8˚C – which would break longstanding record from 1922 – has an outside chance at 20/1.”

Maybe Prince Harry is bringing the nice weather over with him from California?

What was the weather like for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation?

A heatwave would be a welcome change from Queen Elizbeth’s coronation 70 years ago. Although it took place during summer, on June 2 1953, it poured with rain.

However these downpours made for a memorable moment during the occasion. While most of the guests put up hoods or raised the roofs on their carriages so as not to get wet, one guest, Queen Salote of Tonga made history by keeping hers down out of respect for the new Queen.

