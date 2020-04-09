Holly Willoughby weight loss - her top diet and exercise secrets revealed

Holly Willoughby's amazing weight loss transformation has been hard not to notice.

The This Morning host began shedding the pounds after welcoming her third child Chester in 2014.

Since then, she's maintained her healthy weight-loss – but what exactly is Holly's secret? Let's find out.

Fans have noticed Holly Willoughby's weight loss transformation (Credit: Splash News)

What are Holly Willoughby's diet tips?

Holly reportedly maintains her figure by sticking to a healthy balanced diet.

But if it's specifics you're after, the TV icon apparently is a huge fan of hummus and carrots.

When it comes to meat, her go-to favourite is reportedly chicken.

It's also believed that Holly satisfies her sweet tooth by snacking on fruit like mango.

The This Morning host said her weight loss was 'personal' (Credit: Splash News

What exercise does Holly Willoughby do?

Holly is apparently a huge fan of pilates.

The star's former personal trainer Lynne Robinson used to visit her house to give her lessons every week.

Speaking to Hello, she explained that pilates target the core, helping to trim and waist and flatten the stomach.

"In ten sessions you'll feel the difference, in 20 you'll see the difference, and in 30 you'll have a new body," she said.

"With Holly, I really enjoyed teaching her, we always made sure we had a bit of a giggle as well, and of course, I would love to think that with everybody I've taught they're still carrying on.

"he books and the DVD's, they're very steady teaching that you can go back to again and again."

Holly is also reportedly a fan of kickboxing, which burns up to 800 calories an hour, and ballet, which burns up to 600 calories in a 90 minute class.

What has Holly Willoughby said about her weight loss?

Although Holly is regularly asked about her weight loss secret, she rarely discusses it.

This is because she is incredibly conscious of sending out the wrong message regarding body image.

"Everybody knows what leads to a healthy lifestyle, but it's not up to me to give you a blow-by-blow account of what I've eaten that day," she told The Sunday Times magazine.

"It's not helpful, and it's not what's important. It's a personal thing for me, and I think people get obsessive with it. "

