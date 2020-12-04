This Morning star Holly Willoughby is one of TV’s most popular presenters, and now the star has reportedly been revealed as the “richest”.

Reports claim that mum-of-three Holly, 39, earns “£30,000 a week”.

This makes her the “richest female star” in the UK.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has had a good year financially (Credit: ITV)

How much does This Morning star Holly Willoughby earn?

The Sun reports that Holly’s company, Roxy Media Ltd, shows that she has earned £1.5million in 2019 and 2020.

That works out at £30k a week.

The newspaper says that the company is worth £1,432,039, with £1,430,377 of it in the bank.

Furthermore, records show that Holly paid £132,441 in taxes this year.

Holly has had a bumper year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Just the start for Holly Willoughby

A source told the paper: “It’s no more than Holly deserves, the nation loves her.

“She’s not changed since day one, and unlike some people in showbiz, Holly’s got her feet firmly on the ground.

“But this is just the start, she’d love to branch out and have her own TV chat show or do front more serious documentary roles. Holly can do just about anything she puts her mind to.”

Holly also co-presents Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

How else has Holly earned her money?

Holly’s success isn’t just down to presenting This Morning, where she reportedly recently got a pay rise.

She also co-presents hit talent show Dancing On Ice.

Holly also has lucrative sponsorship deals with Marks & Spencer, Garnier and Dunelm.

ED! has gone to Holly’s reps for comment.

What else has happened to Holly this year?

Like many this year, Holly had a coronavirus scare. She was forced to take time off work in November after her children showed symptoms.

Taking to Instagram she explained her absence from the show.

She said: “In line with Government guidelines, we were waiting for results for the tests before I could return to work.

“Couple that with just wanting to look after two poorly children, it meant having two days away from This Morning.”

Thankfully, her children tested negative.

