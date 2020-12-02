A This Morning Spin to Win caller left viewers in hysterics today with her incredible reaction to being picked.

Rita, 77, had the opportunity to win some cash after giving Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the correct pass phrase during the segment.

But Rita had the hosts and studio in stitches as she rushed to get her husband David involved.

Rita won over This Morning viewers during the Spin to Win segment (Credit: ITV)

What happened during Spin to Win on today’s This Morning?

As Rita answered with the pass phrase, she shouted: “It’s Rita!”

However, Holly and Phil noticed the volume of her TV was still up and asked her to turn it down.

Rita shouted: “Oh hang on, hang on! Let me turn my telly down.”

Phillip was amused by Rita’s antics (Credit: ITV)

Phil asked: “Is it turned down now Rita?” to which she replied: “I’m turned down, yes I am, yes I am!”

Holly asked her: “Who are you with? Have you get anybody in the house with you?”

Rita replied: “Yes I’ve got David, my husband. And do you know what? It was my birthday Monday.”

Phil asked: “This coming Monday or last Monday?” to which Rita hilariously said: “Yes, 77!”

However, as Phil then went to spin the wheel, Rita interrupted him to get her husband David.

Rita involved her husband David and even their dog Buddy (Credit: ITV)

Rita left Holly and Phil in hysterics during Spin to Win

She shouted: “Just a minute! Let me just tell David. Let me tell David, hang on.”

Rita is then heard shouting: “David! I’m on the telly! He’s here. Hang on, David say hello to Holly and Phil.”

David replied: “Hello Holly. Hello Phil.”

After that, Holly asked: “Are you guys ready?” to which Rita said: “Yes we are, come on, come on!”

Phil joked: “We’ve been waiting for you to get your husband! The whole nation was waiting for David!”

Rita won £1,000 on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Rita shouted: “And Buddy’s here, the dog!”

After giggling, Phil spun the wheel and it landed on £1,000.

However, after a brief pause, Rita shouted: “Yes, oh yes!”

The bag of goodies then came down as Phil asked: “Do you know what’s in here Rita?”

She said: “Oh I know! I love jigsaws. Which one is it?”

After revealing the jigsaw, Phil confirmed she had another surprise in there – a I’m A Celebrity themed bar of Toblerone.

Rita exclaimed: “Oh I’ll have that, yes thank you! Oh lovely!”

What did This Morning fans say?

Meanwhile, viewers were crying with laughter over Rita’s appearance.

One said: “How funny was Rita. I laughed loud she made my day… too funny!!!”

In addition, another wrote: “Absolutely brilliant telly on #thismorning #itv with Rita on spin the wheel. @hollywills @Schofe. Cheered me right up.”

After that, a third added: “I’ve got tears of laughter because of Rita, what a legend.”

