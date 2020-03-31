TV viewers amazed to see Holly Willoughby actually wear the same thing twice

Viewers have commented that Holly Willoughby made a "This Morning first" today (March 31) as she re-wore an outfit on the show.

After she shared her daily #HWstyle outfit picture to Instagram, viewers headed to social media to comment on the shot.

Some said she looked like a "sexy secretary" in the white Zara shirt and a Roland Mouret skirt.

However, others were stunned that Holly has actually worn both of the items before.

She wore the shirt on the show last week, while the presenter admitted the skirt was "an oldie but a goodie".

"A This Morning first for Holly today as she re-wore an outfit," said one ITV viewer on Twitter.

Another, perhaps sarcastically, added: "We all have to make sacrifices in these testing times."

He added: "I find myself wearing my jogging pants for the billionth time so I know how Holly feels."

Others said they were looking forward to lockdown being over so they could wear nice outfits again.

"Your outfit inspos keeping me going!" said one Holly fan. "Looking forward to days I can dress nicely again."

Others thanked the bubbly blonde for lifting their spirits during the tough time.

"Always make my morning when I feel down at moment," said one.

"You cheer me up in the morning, Holly," said another Brit on lockdown.

Another added: "Hope you’re okay too Holly. Can’t be easy keeping the nation’s spirits up every day but you and Phil are doing a marvellous job."

Others thanked Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield for "spreading positivity" during the coronavirus pandemic.

In her post she advised her followers to take things "one day at a time".

"Always need the positivity at this time," one said.

TV's Holly Willoughby recycled her outfit for the first time (Credit: ITV)

"I’m scared but I love watching This Morning every day. Thank you for making me laugh every morning," said another fan of the show.

"Been tuning in every day since lockdown, you and Philip are a sheer tonic in these difficult times," another commented.

"Thanks for still being on This Morning during this time of distress. Honestly, you and Phillip couldn’t have done a better job," said another.

