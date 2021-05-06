Holly Willoughby wore a cheetah-print dress with a thigh-high slit to host This Morning today (May 6) and she looked nothing less than stunning.

Posting to social media ahead of the show, Holly revealed her outfit of choice for this chilly Thursday.

And the heating must be on in the ITV studio as it was more than a little revealing.

Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous in her animal-print dress on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Which dress did Holly Willoughby wear on This Morning today?

Holly wore a cheetah-print midi dress by Reformation to host This Morning today.

It featured a plunging neckline, long sleeves and a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned and tanned pins.

Styled by Danielle Whiteman, the dress costs £255 and it’s clearly already been a huge hit.

Yes, sadly for Holly fans, the dress is sold out online in sizes 4-16.

You can, however, sign up to be informed when more come into stock, so you could be stealing her style in no time.

And it seems that’s just what many of her social media followers intend to do.

What did Holly’s fans say about the dress?

“So beautiful. Love this dress,” said one fashion fan.

Another added: “Oh I love this dress.”

A third said: “Love this dress! WANT!”

Others directed their compliments at the blonde presenter herself.

“She is just a queen,” said one superfan, tagging their pal.

“You’re just to good to be true…. wow!” said another.

“You look gorgeous as always. Your dress is amazing,” said another.

Others noticed that Holly was embracing the brief glimpse of sunshine and noticed a change in footwear.

“You have changed your shoes!” declared one excited fan.

Indeed, instead of her closed-toe courts, Holly today wore a pair of Russell & Bromley sandals.

Holly’s dress is currently sold out online in all sizes (Credit: Reformation)

‘Change your style please’

However, Holly’s social media comments prove that you can’t please all of the people all of the time.

One negative Nelly said: “Not keen on this look Holly.”

Another added: “Sorry Holly but that dress is not good on you.”

A third said: “Hey, not being rude, but why are they dressing you old-fashioned?

“Please tell them you look 80 years old babe – change your style please.”

However, one fashion fan pointed out: “Which 80 year old do you know that wears a thigh-high slit?! She looks amazing.”

