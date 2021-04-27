Holly Willoughby reveals fears as she announces her new book

Holly Willoughby has surprised fans with a new book announcement.

The This Morning host has revealed that she has been hard at work on a book called “Reflections”.

The much-loved ITV star plans to share her “thoughts and musings” on what beauty means in the modern world.

This Morning star Holly has a new book (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby announces new book

She says she’s at a point in her life where she feels confident enough to celebrate her own beauty, and hopes to help others do the same.

Holly shared the news of her new book on Instagram, alongside a picture of its temporary cover.

“This is a message I’ve been looking forward to sending… I’ve been working on a very special project – a book!” she wrote.

“Writing is such a personal process and between these pages you will find many little pieces of me.

“The book is called Reflections and is essentially thoughts and musings from me on inner and outer beauty. We live in a world where so much is about how we present ourselves on the outside and there is fun to be had here but true beauty comes from within. But there is an alignment that needs to happen and finding that balance hasn’t always felt easy.

“However, I’m finally at a point in my life where I can see a little more clearly and I want to share my truths in the hope that maybe they’ll help you too.

“I hope it will start conversations. Whether they’re about how to find your signature lipstick, reclaiming your sexuality, or treating yourself more kindly. Ultimately, what it means to feel beautiful, confident, complete.

“I can’t wait to share it with you all and yet can’t help but feel nervous at the same time. I think the more important something is the scarier it feels.”

Fans rushed to share their congratulations (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly’s fans think?

Fans rushed to share their congratulations with the TV presenter.

“Not asking for much but odds on doing a book tour?” replied one.

Another said: “This is so exciting. I’m incredibly happy for you. What a great title too. Well done you beautiful being!”

“Congratulations! Can’t think of anyone better to look at inner and outer beauty to be honest. Good luck and god bless beautiful lady,” added a third.

Fans can pre-order Holly’s new book now over on her Instagram.

