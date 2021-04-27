In the latest Holly Willoughby news, the telly fave has announced the launch of her new book on social media.

But there was unexpected revelation – her sister revealed the sweet nickname she calls her.

The This Morning star, 40, took to Instagram to announce details of her new book.

Older sister Kelly, 42, said she was “beyond proud” of Holly, but also disclosed the nickname she calls her – Dolly.

After Holly shared the news, Kelly commented: “Beyond wonderful… beyond proud of you Dolly.”

What is the latest Holly Willoughby news?

Holly’s book, Reflections, will be released on October 28.

Her publisher says that it “untangles topical and emotional issues such as body-image, burnout and control with candour, nuance and hard-won insight”.

Meanwhile, in a lengthy message to fans on Instagram, Holly said: “This is a message I’ve been looking forward to sending… I’ve been working on a very special project – a book!

“Writing is such a personal process and between these pages you will find many little pieces of me.

“The book is called Reflections and is essentially thoughts and musings from me on inner and outer beauty.”

The book is a ‘celebration of inner beauty’

In addition, she continued: “Now, I’m finally at a point in my life where I can see a little more clearly and I want to share my truths in the hope that maybe they’ll help you too.

“This book is my celebration of how inner and outer beauty can work together in perfect harmony.

“I hope this book will start conversations, whether they’re about how to find your signature lipstick, reclaim your sexuality, or treat yourself more kindly – and, ultimately, what it means to feel beautiful, confident, complete.”

What is Holly’s secret nickname?

As well as Kelly revealing Holly’s nickname, Dolly, many of Holly’s 7.1million followers queued up to congratulate her on the announcement.

This Morning colleague Rochelle Humes left a string of clapping-hands emojis.

Lisa Snowdon, meanwhile, also left a congratulatory emoji.

In addition, Davina McCall also replied and said: “Oooooooh!!! Fantastic.”

Meanwhile, actress Tamzin Outhwaite wrote: “Yes Holly!”

