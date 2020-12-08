Holly Willoughby wore a sequin skirt to host This Morning today (December 8).

And, not only was it gorgeous, it was also pretty affordable!

Since almost the dawn of time, Holly fans have been pleading with the star to wear more affordable clothes.

And now it seems the bubbly blonde has finally listened to the prayers of her dedicated fashion followers.

Holly Willoughby wore a gorgeous sequin skirt to host This Morning today (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Where was the sequin skirt from that Holly Willoughby wore today?

On today’s show, Holly wore a gorgeous sequin midi skirt teamed with a cosy jumper.

She looked a vision in angelic neutral shades of silver in her outfit, which she teamed with a rather pretty pair of shoes.

Read more: Amanda Holden wows her Instagram followers as she wears head-to-toe leather to work

However, of the three items that Holly wore, it was the festive skirt which caught the most attention.

Love it. Gorgeous skirt Holly!

It was from affordable online store ASOS and costs £58.50.

Sadly it’s now out of stock, but we’re hoping our Christmas wishes come true and it becomes available again soon.

By the sounds of it, so are the rest of Holly’s followers.

Holly showed off her skirt with a little shimmy (Credit: Instagram)

‘The definition of festive’

“Can’t find skirt on ASOS Holls! HELP MEH!” wailed one.

“I can’t find it either, please help!” another posted.

Read more: Holly Willoughby fans divided over her ‘horrible’ red metallic dress

“It’s a gorgeous skirt,” another declared.

“Love it! Gorgeous skirt Holly,” another commented.

“Beautiful,” said another fan of the This Morning star. “You are the very definition of festive.”

“Holly stole my skirt!” said one ASOS fan who’s clearly bought the coveted Christmas number.

“And she loves to shimmy too,” they declared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly shimmies for the camera

In today’s Instagram upload, Holly didn’t just pose for a photo.

As the commenter suggested, she did a little Boomerang shimmy too!

Posting to social media with the snowman and star emoji, Holly said: “Shimmering my way into Tuesday morning! See you on @thismorning at 10am… #hollyjollychristmas … skirt by @asos knitwear by @thewhitecompany.

While the skirt is sold out, you can still get your mitts on Holly’s “dream marl” jumper.

It’s from The White Company, costs £49 and is in stock online in sizes 4 to 18.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of Holly’s outfit today.