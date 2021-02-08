Holly Willoughby fans have said the star’s gorgeous outfit on This Morning today has brightened up their day.

The ITV daytime host brought the sunshine as she shared her usual #HWstyle shot ahead of the show today (February 8).

This Morning presenter Holly looked nothing short of sensational in an orange polka dot midi dress, complete with pearl buttons and a bow tied at the neck.

Holly Willoughby brought the sunshine in her outfit on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Where is the outfit Holly Willoughby wore today from?

Holly shared the outfit details to Instagram just after 9am this morning.

She revealed that her dress is from one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite designers, LK Bennett.

Holly said: “Monday morning calls for tangerine 🍊… see you on @thismorning at 10am. Dress by @lkbennettlondon.”

It costs £325 and the dress – called the Mortimer – is available online in sizes 6 to 18.

What did viewers say about Holly’s outfit?

Viewers in their hundreds took to Holly’s Instagram post to reveal they loved her Monday morning look.

And, with much of the UK covered in snow, it appears Holly’s brightly coloured dress was just the tonic they needed.

“Gorgeous. The perfect spring dress,” said one of Holly’s followers.

“Holly is looking beautiful. Thanks for brightening up my morning,” said another.

“Such a beautiful colour,” said another.

“It’s a tangerine dream of a dress!” another added.

“I love this colour, so vibrant and fresh,” said another.

“Oh I love this dress! So bright and spring-like,” said another.

“FAB! NICEST COLOUR EVER on you – summer is coming!” another declared, somewhat optimistically.

Holly teamed the ‘tangerine dream’ dress with a pair of nude heels (Credit: ITV)

It’s a bit ‘pricey’

However, some commented on the price of the designer dress.

One revealed that they loved the dress, but it was a little on the expensive side.

They commented: “£325! It’s a nice dress but pricey.”

