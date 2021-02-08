Holly Willoughby was well and truly “spoilt” at Dancing On Ice as she kicked off her 40th birthday celebrations.

The presenter, who turns 40 on Wednesday (February 10), was showered with gifts backstage at the ITV studio.

Showing off her birthday surprise on Instagram, Holly gushed over her DOI colleagues for making her “feel so special”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

What did Holly Willoughby say?

Meanwhile, the photo showed Holly posing as she stood in front of large white letters spelling out her name.

The team also enlisted pink flamingos and silver streamers.

It’s kicked off my birthday week in style.

For her princess moment, Holly wore a one-shoulder pastel blue gown.

In addition, she said: “Thank you @dancingonice for making me feel so special… it’s kicked off my birthday week in style…

Holly Willoughby kicked off her 40th birthday celebrations at Dancing On Ice (Credit: Instagram Story/marcosgmakeup)

“Honestly felt overwhelmingly spoilt today with all the decorations and cake!!!! Thank you…. love you to bits!”

Furthermore, Holly was treated to a second birthday display with huge 40 letters and colourful balloons.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby sparks more Ofcom complaints over dress

Commenting on the post, Laura Whitmore said: “Ahhh have the best birthday week.”

Holly’s sister Kelly added: “What a 40th kick off! X.”

The presenter was ‘spoilt’ by the Dancing On Ice team (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How is Holly celebrating her birthday?

Meanwhile, Holly previously spoke about her heartbreak at having to cancel her 40th celebrations.

Speaking on This Morning, she said: “It’s bittersweet as next week I’m celebrating my big 4-0 and tomorrow night would have been my big birthday party that I had to cancel!”

In addition, Holly shared: “So it will look very different. As long as I’ve got a cake and a glass in my hand, I’ll be fine.”

However, her comments didn’t sit well with some viewers.

Following the segment, some were quick to point out that many people were in the same situation.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “I was 40 this year and couldn’t celebrate. Get over yourself, Holly!”

Read more: Holly Willoughby delights foot fetishists as she poses barefoot in minidress

Meanwhile, during last night’s DOI, Holly stunned fans with her gorgeous Safiyaa gown.

It came after the star sparked Ofcom complaints over an outfit on the show earlier in the series.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.