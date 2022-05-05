Holly Willoughby divided This Morning fans with her dress today as some all made the same comparison.
The presenter, 41, wore a blue and cream Fellini shirt dress from L.K.Bennett, costing £299.
The cream dress featured a vintage tropical scenic print in blue as well as a collar, short voluminous sleeves and a tie belt at the waist.
View this post on Instagram
Holly Willoughby dress today
Holly wore the dress with her signature pair of nude heels.
Read more: This Morning host Holly Willoughby confronts Britain’s oldest dominatrix over cheating
Sharing her usual pre-show photo to Instagram, Holly posed in her outfit.
She wrote: “Morning Thursday… today we take you back to our @thismorning forest… see you at 10am.”
However, fans had a very mixed reaction to the dress.
Many compared it to a dinner plate because of its pattern!
One said: “You look like a blue Denmark plate.”
Another commented: “You look like a dinner plate…”
A third quipped: “When’s the tea party love? Love the dress, reminds me of them china tea plates with fishermen on them.”
However, others loved the dress and gushed over Holly’s look again today.
One commented: “Holly you look amazing and your dress is so beautiful.”
Another said: “That dress is stunning.”
One added: “Gorgeous dress.”
On Wednesday, Holly’s choice of outfit won over her fans as she opted for a more simple look.
View this post on Instagram
Holly on This Morning
She wore a white long sleeved shirt from Pure Collection and a green pencil midi skirt from Jigsaw.
Fans loved the look as one person gushed: “Incredible Holly, you look absolutely stunning as always.”
Another added: “Love this skirt.”
“Simply chic,” a third commented.
Elsewhere, on This Morning this week, Holly interviewed Britain’s oldest dominatrix alongside her co-host Phillip Schofield.
Sherry Lever, known as Mistress Sofia, appeared on the show and Holly was quick to question the morality of the job.
Holly said: “Some of these people who come and see you are in relationships, some of them are married.
Read more: Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof cast: Meet the eight oh-so-cool celebrities
“There will be people watching this saying, ‘well, aren’t you just involved in helping them to cheat.'”
However, Sherry replied: “Isn’t it preferable that they come to see me because they’ve got a kink, rather than go to an escort?”
What did you think of Holly’s dress today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.