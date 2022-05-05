Holly Willoughby wearing blue and cream dress on This Morning today May 5, 2022
Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby mocked over dress on This Morning today

Holly wore a bold dress for Thursday's show

By Rebecca Carter

Holly Willoughby divided This Morning fans with her dress today as some all made the same comparison.

The presenter, 41, wore a blue and cream Fellini shirt dress from L.K.Bennett, costing £299.

The cream dress featured a vintage tropical scenic print in blue as well as a collar, short voluminous sleeves and a tie belt at the waist.

Holly Willoughby dress today

Holly wore the dress with her signature pair of nude heels.

Read more: This Morning host Holly Willoughby confronts Britain’s oldest dominatrix over cheating

Sharing her usual pre-show photo to Instagram, Holly posed in her outfit.

She wrote: “Morning Thursday… today we take you back to our @thismorning forest… see you at 10am.”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in blue and cream dress on This Morning today May 5, 2022
Holly’s dress was compared to a dinner plate by some fans! (Credit: ITV)

However, fans had a very mixed reaction to the dress.

Many compared it to a dinner plate because of its pattern!

One said: “You look like a blue Denmark plate.”

Another commented: “You look like a dinner plate…”

A third quipped: “When’s the tea party love? Love the dress, reminds me of them china tea plates with fishermen on them.”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in blue and cream dress on This Morning today May 5, 2022
Many fans loved Holly’s look today (Credit: ITV)

However, others loved the dress and gushed over Holly’s look again today.

One commented: “Holly you look amazing and your dress is so beautiful.”

Another said: “That dress is stunning.”

One added: “Gorgeous dress.”

On Wednesday, Holly’s choice of outfit won over her fans as she opted for a more simple look.

Holly on This Morning

She wore a white long sleeved shirt from Pure Collection and a green pencil midi skirt from Jigsaw.

Fans loved the look as one person gushed: “Incredible Holly, you look absolutely stunning as always.”

Another added: “Love this skirt.”

“Simply chic,” a third commented.

Elsewhere, on This Morning this week, Holly interviewed Britain’s oldest dominatrix alongside her co-host Phillip Schofield.

Sherry Lever, known as Mistress Sofia, appeared on the show and Holly was quick to question the morality of the job.

Holly said: “Some of these people who come and see you are in relationships, some of them are married.

Read more: Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof cast: Meet the eight oh-so-cool celebrities

“There will be people watching this saying, ‘well, aren’t you just involved in helping them to cheat.'”

However, Sherry replied: “Isn’t it preferable that they come to see me because they’ve got a kink, rather than go to an escort?”

What did you think of Holly’s dress today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. 

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Kate Middleton smiles in green dress and Princess Diana smiles in blue outfit
Touching way Kate ‘is just like Princess Diana’ as she wows in green dress in latest engagement
Ben Shephard talks to camera on Tipping Point
Ben Shephard pays emotional tribute to Tipping Point contestant who died after filming
Giovanni Pernice smiling in a bow tie
Giovanni Pernice stuns Instagram fans as he poses in nothing but tiny white underpants
Gogglebox star Ellie Warner and Nat
Gogglebox star Ellie Warner issues plea to fans following boyfriend’s accident
Abi Imran Coronation Street
Coronation Street SPOILERS: Abi turns the tables on Imran as he gains custody of Alfie?
Dawn French smiles at Glamour Awards
Dawn French wows fans with latest hair look as she glams up for night out