Holly Willoughby took to Instagram on Wednesday (Janaury 11) to show off a sparkly look ahead of the new series of Dancing On Ice.

The This Morning presenter was joined by her co-star Phillip Schofield as she attended the press launch for the show – and Holly made sure to dress up for the occasion.

She shared a snap of her outfit on Instagram, and it was quick to catch the attention of her followers.

“Sequins at the ready… Today we had the press launch for @dancingonice… It’s happening @schofe!!!!! So lovely to see all the class of 2023… can’t wait for Sunday @itv 6:30,” wrote the star.

Holly Willoughby is gearing up for the new series of Dancing On Ice (Credit: Splashnews)

Holly Willoughby trolled on Instagram

The star wore a blue sequin dress by Nedret Taciroglu, which featured an off-the-shoulder design.

However, some trolls were quick to comment, with some labelling the outfit as inappropriate.

One hit out at the star, saying: “Why do feel the need to be half naked – it’s a family show.”

A second lashed out at Holly’s choice of dress, replying: “Dear Holly, please campaign for the abolition of sequins. They pollute our oceans with microplastics ending up in the food chain.”

Thankfully, some of Holly‘s fans rushed to her defence.

One wrote: “Ignore all the nasty comments, you look stunning!”

“You look amazing in that dress Holly,” gushed a second fan.

Meanwhile, someone hit back at the trolls: “I can’t for the life of me understand why you would make such a ridiculous comment, is it jealousy?”

Another wrote: “Half naked [laughing face emoji]. She has her shoulders on show, seriously!!”

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby attended the DOI press launch this week (Credit: Splashnews)

Meanwhile, following their Christmas break, Holly and Phillip Schofield returned to their This Morning hosting duties this week.

However, Holly’s outfit on their first day back once again courted controversy.

Taking to social media, some viewers felt that the presenter’s £379 dress wasn’t appropriate during the cost-of-living crisis.

