Holly Willoughby asks for fans’ opinions as she strips off for Instagram post

Holly Willoughby stripped off on Instagram this week as fans gushed over her appearance.

The This Morning star shared a snap of herself in her swimwear as she showed off her natural beauty.

Holly took to her brand’s Instagram page, Wylde Moon, and asked her followers for recommendations for some “gripping” books.

Holding up a selection of books, Holly flashed a smile and showed some skin in a black bikini top.

Holly Willoughby shared a new post on Instagram this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby shows off on Instagram

“Fellow book lovers, unite! With summer starting to fade, and the nights really starting to draw in @hollywilloughby and the WYLDE MOON team are desperate for gripping reading recommendations!” read the caption.

“Let us know your all-time favourite book or a new discovery you just couldn’t put down in the comments below.”

Fans rushed to share their recommendations, and the account later responded: “Wow, we are loving reading all these amazing sounding recommendations. Thank you, everyone, keep them coming!”

Although plenty of commenters proved to be avid readers and shared plenty of recommendations, others were stunned by Holly’s appearance.

“So beautiful,” commented one fan, while another replied: “Love this pic of you Holly absolutely stunningly beautiful.”

However, despite her smiley appearance, Holly recently got some tough news from ITV.

Holly fronted the show The Games earlier this year, and it’s now been cancelled by ITV.

The Games, which was fronted by Holly and Freddie Flintoff, received a mixed reaction from viewers.

At the end of August, it was announced that The Games has been cancelled after just one season. The show got off to a good start, with two million viewers tuning in to watch the live launch episode.

However, only 500,000 reportedly tuned in the next night.

Elsewhere, Holly and her co-star, Phillip Schofield, found themselves in hot water with This Morning viewers this week.

This Morning faced major controversy this week on Twitter (Credit: Splashnews)

ITV’s This Morning faces controversy this week

This Morning added a new twist to its Spin to Win game which gave viewers the chance to have their energy bills paid for.

However, viewers appeared shocked by the change, with many branding it “dystopian”.

Phil later got himself into trouble with fans when he appeared to address the criticism, saying the following day: “I wonder how much of that they can complain about online,” during the game.

Many took to Twitter to slam the segment.

“If this doesn’t perfectly showcase what a dire state this country is in. TV shows like #ThisMorning are now having to help us pay energy bills,” ranted one viewer.

“What a sad state of affairs that energy bills are now a competition prize,” another said.

Now, in a weekly audience report, Ofcom confirmed that 170 complaints had been filed about the segment.

An Ofcom spokesperson told the Daily Star: “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

