Holly Willoughby left This Morning fans divided on Monday morning with her new hair.

Phillip Schofield and Holly returned to the ITV daytime show after taking the summer holidays off.

The show kicked off with Holly, 41, impersonating Mary Poppins as she descended from the sky under an umbrella.

While the bizarre entrance got viewers talking, it wasn’t the only thing that did.

Numerous ITV fans also noticed that Holly was looking different upon her return to This Morning.

Holly Willoughby returned to ITV for This Morning on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby new hair

Viewers were quick to comment on Holly’s surprising hair transformation after seeing her sport a longer hairdo than normal.

Holly told her co-host Phillip that she decided to try out some hair extensions now summer has almost come to an end.

After Phil complimented her, Holly replied: “Thank you. I told my hairdresser that I wanted something a bit different, and she worked her magic.”

Viewers rushed to compliment the star too, with many taking to Twitter.

“Holly’s hair is gorgeous. Makes me want to get extensions now too,” tweeted one fan.

“Holly never gets it wrong! She looks so good with longer hair,” said a second.

A third viewer tweeted: “Loving Holly’s hair! I want it.”

“Love Holly’s outfit and she really suits the longer hair #ThisMorning,” gushed a fourth.

ITV viewers complimented Holly’s new look on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, a fifth added: “I love Holly with longer hair #ThisMorning.”

However, not everyone felt the same, with another fan tweeting: “Where did Holly’s hair come from, prefer it short #ThisMorning.”

Another added: “Prefer Holly’s hair shorter!”

“Love Holly, but don’t like her hair,” another wrote.

Where did Holly's hair come from, prefer it short #ThisMorning — Gee_McK (@Gee_McK) September 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Holly’s been busy enjoying her summer holidays for the last couple of months.

The TV star told The Mirror that she was grateful to be able to spend some quality time with her children.

She said: “Summertime for me is really about spending time with the kids and the family.

‘I can see it, but I still can’t read it!’ There’s new hair, new eyesight, and a new week of #ThisMorning! Welcome back Phillip and Holly! pic.twitter.com/FfShPZE5Xr — This Morning (@thismorning) September 5, 2022

“School term time is really busy for them, and in telly land it’s as busy as ever too now that the world has opened up again – there’s so much more stuff to do.

“It’s all lovely of course, but it is nice to get that marker in the sand. I tend to take a bit of a break from social media at the same time as well, so for me, when I come back in September I’m ready to start again. It’s a real re-set for me.”

