Holly Willoughby fans have hit back at a troll who told the This Morning host to “grow up”.

The unkind comments came after Holly revealed what she would be wearing to front Monday’s show (October 26).

Posting her #HWstyle post, Holly revealed she was wearing a cream turtle neck by John Smedley underneath ditsy heart print minidress by Rouje Gabinette.

The top retails at £175, while the dress costs €170, or around £155.

Holly Willoughby was attacked by a troll as she fronted This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

What did the troll say to Holly Willoughby?

Appearing to take exception to Holly’s outfit, the troll posted the comment underneath the photo of Holly.

They wrote: “Are you ever going to grow up? The state of you.”

The comment has so far received a couple of likes, but many of Holly’s fans rallied round and told the troll – called Mena – to “be kind”.

Are you ever going to grow up? The state of you.

“If you can’t say something nice, stay silent!” one demanded.

“I’m not sure what you mean by the statement Mena? Why does she need to grow up?” asked another.

“Such jealously,” another declared.

How did Holly’s fans react?

“Mena by name mean by nature. Wow. Oh to be so perfect,” another added. “That’s a fair way to fall off that pedestal.”

Another asked why the person followed Holly if they clearly don’t like her.

“If you don’t like her or what she’s wearing, why bother commenting or looking at her posts? Why not go and look at somebody else’s posts?” the person asked.

“If you don’t like her, don’t follow her,” another agreed. “Someone is clearly jealous of her and it isn’t a good look. Be kind.”

Another called the troll a “plum” and another said the comment showed “you don’t have a life”.

Holly wore a heart-print minidress for Monday’s show (Credit: ITV)

Another Holly follower wondered what the person would like the This Morning host to wear.

“No idea what you want her in? Granny gear?” they asked. “Give your head a wobble.”

“What a weird thing to comment,” another concurred.

“Holly is gorgeous,” said another fan. “It’s a free world, she can wear anything she wants and look stunning. It’s you who needs to grow up,” they added.

