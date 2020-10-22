Baileys has unveiled a box of Christmas Crackers and they’re sure to make the festivities go with a bang.

Yes, Christmas just isn’t Christmas without Baileys and now you can get the iconic Original Irish Cream in cracker form.

“Lovers of the iconic Irish cream are in for a cracking Christmas!” a rep told ED!.

And, this year, it’s got even more “choc-tastic” for lovers of the creamy alcoholic tipple.

Baileys Christmas Crackers will be the perfect addition to your festive table come December 25 (Credit: Baileys)

What’s inside the Baileys Christmas Crackers?

“New for this year, Baileys has launched Christmas Crackers filled with luxurious Baileys chocolate truffles.”

The drinks brand appears to have thought of everything, seemingly taking in the government’s rule of six with the number of crackers in the box.

Each pack includes a mix of three Original Baileys crackers and three Salted Caramel crackers, so six in total.

Inside each cracker, you’ll find two individually wrapped truffles.

The original crackers contain two “heavenly” milk chocolate truffles with a creamy Baileys filling.

If the irresistible chocolate wasn’t enough, each cracker includes a cheesy Christmas joke to keep you entertained.

The salted caramel ones, meanwhile, contain two Salted Caramel Truffles in a “crisp smooth chocolate shell”.

“If the irresistible chocolate wasn’t enough, each cracker includes a cheesy Christmas joke to keep you entertained!” the rep added.

We’re hoping there’s a paper hat inside each one too!

The crackers feature two Baileys Truffles inside and come in two different flavours (Credit: Baileys)

Where can I get them and how much do they cost?

The crackers will be available next month and you’ll be able to pick them up online and in store at Matalan.

They will cost £6 – so that’s £1 a cracker, or 50p per truffle.

In other Baileys news, ED! recently revealed that a new Baileys advent calendar has gone on sale.

It features 12 mini bottles of Baileys – and six of them are flavoured varieties.

Meanwhile, The Bottle Club has launched a new flavour of the Irish Cream into the UK.

Dessert fans can now pick up Apple Pie Baileys but only for a limited time.

