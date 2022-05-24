Holly Willoughby wore the “perfect” dress today for This Morning as she hosted at Buckingham Palace, according to her fans.

The presenter and her co-star Phillip Schofield visited the Queen‘s London residence to mark the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

In a special show, the first hour of This Morning aired live from the palace as Holly and Phil discussed all things royal.

And fans approved of Holly‘s appearance today as many gushed over her summery, yellow dress.

Holly Willloughby dress today

Holly wore a yellow patterned midi dress from The Vampire’s Wife, which featured puff sleeves and frilly detailing.

The star wore the dress with a pair of nude heels from Aquazzura.

Holly shared a stunning photo of her outfit as she posed outside Buckingham Palace.

Holly Willoughby’s dress was described as “perfect” by her fans today (Credit: ITV)

The mum-of-three gushed: “Well that was just one of those special moments on @thismorning…

“Such a privilege to take our show to Buckingham Palace today to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee…

“Thank you @theroyalfamily for having us…”

Fans loved Holly’s outfit choice for the special occasion, with many calling it “perfect”.

One commented: “That dress was absolutely perfect for the occasion, beautiful.”

Holly Willoughby looked thrilled to be at Buckingham Palace today (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “You look so beautiful Holly, the dress was perfect for the occasion, love your hair a bit longer as well! So stunning as usual.”

A third said: “It’s just perfect.”

Another added: “Beautiful dress, total elegance.”

Holly and Phil were over the moon to be able to host live from Buckingham Palace today.

Opening Tuesday’s show, Holly told viewers: “Hello and welcome to a very special edition of This Morning live from Buckingham Palace.”

As they entered part of the palace, Holly admitted she felt “overwhelmed”.

She said: “This is really overwhelming!”

As they stepped out into the palace garden, Phil called it “extraordinary” and “peaceful”.

