Holly Willoughby left fans speechless as she shared her daily #HW style Instagram post ahead of today’s This Morning (November 4).

Viewers fled to the comment section of Holly‘s post to show their love for the look.

She posted it moments before hosting This Morning and, alongside the photo, Holly commented: “Morning Thursday… see you at 10am on @thismorning.”

What did Holly Willoughby wear on This Morning today?

Holly was styled by Danielle Whiteman for today’s This Morning.

She wore the gorgeous LK Bennett Mortimer dress in black and white floral.

The beautiful dress is made from a soft wool blend and flares out at the hem for an elegant look.

The dress costs £329 and can be found in sizes from 6-18

But if you want it you’ll need to hurry as sizes 16 and 18 are currently in low stock!

Along with the dress, Holly added a chic pair of black Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps which cost a whopping £510.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Scofield on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly fans think of her look?

Fans couldn’t get enough of the flawless outfit.

One person commented: ” Love this outfit, you look so beautiful.”

Another fan wrote: “Always a joy to see.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Scofield hosting This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby switches to tights after Instagram post

However, some fans noticed that Holly added a black pair of tights before her hosting duties on This Morning – probably to keep her warm during this cold winter weather.

One fan said: “Decided to wear black opaque tights after the picture lol.”

Another person commented: “Tights now added…”

“Added the tights I see, must be cold!” said another.

