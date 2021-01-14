Holly Willoughby delighted fashion fans earlier today (January 14) as she posted not one but two pictures of the dress she wore to present This Morning.

The blonde TV presenter looked nothing less than stunning in her rose-print satin mini dress.

And she clearly decided that she loved the outfit so much she would post it twice.

Not only that, Holly revealed details of her tights, shoes and jewellery – something fans have been calling for her to do for as long as she’s been posting her daily #HWstyle pictures.

Holly Willoughby wore a gorgeous red dress as she hosted This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield today (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What dress did Holly Willoughby wear today?

Holly looked amazing in a rose-print mini dress by Rouje.

She wore a similar dress by the same designer back in October, so the label is clearly a favourite of her stylist Danielle Whiteman.

The pretty dress retails at €170, roughly £150.

And she answered the calls of her Instagram followers who have long asked Holly where her accessories are from.

Looking gorgeous Holls and loving the little extra selfie today.

She revealed that her black winter tights were from Heist and said that she was wearing Kurt Geiger ankle boots – thought to be the Carvela block heel boots with an RRP of £79.

In her second Instagram selfie, Holly took a close up that showed off her hair and make-up and a rather stunning necklace.

The limited-edition piece – which features a diamond and ruby spider – is by designer Kirstie Le Marque and available on pre-order only.

What did viewers say about Holly’s double selfie?

Holly fans were thrilled to discover she’d posted two pictures of herself ahead of today’s This Morning.

One follower said: “Looking gorgeous Holls and loving the little extra selfie today.”

“Absolutely love your outfit today!!! said another.

“Two photos,” said another with the high five emoji.

However, despite Holly’s break from her Instagram tradition, some fans were still thirsty for more.

One posted: “I wish I knew how she got her wave in her hair!”

“Love that you’ve gone short again!” said another commenting on Holly’s recent hair cut.

What did you think of Holly’s double selfie? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.