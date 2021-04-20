Holly Willoughby has delighted fans with her latest Instagram post.

Taking full advantage of the sun, This Morning host Holly donned a tiny pair of camouflage-print shorts and headed out on her balcony to enjoy the warmer weather.

Having not seen her on screen for more than two weeks, Holly’s followers lapped up her latest update.

Holly Willoughby is coming to the end of three weeks off work (Credit: Splash News)

What did Holly Willoughby post to Instagram?

Holly posted a picture of herself relaxing on her balcony in a tie-die jumper and a pair of very short shorts.

Sun’s out… legs out! It’s glorious out there.

She was barefoot in the picture and was seen smiling broadly – much like most of her followers once they set eyes on the picture.

Holly captioned the shot: “Sun’s out… legs out!”

The post was a paid partnership with M&S and Holly added: “It’s glorious out there ☀️.

“However, a cosy sweatshirt to keep the chill away is a must and this tie-dye one from @marksandspencer is just what I have been looking for.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

What did Holly’s followers say about the picture?

Holly’s followers thought she looked “beautiful”.

One said: “You look so gorgeous.”

Another echoed the sentiment: “Gorgeous as always.”

“Looking beautiful in the sunshine but missing you on This Morning,” said another.

Others commented on Holly’s toned and tanned pins.

“Nice legs Hol,” quipped one.

“She always has had beautiful legs,” said another.

“And lovely legs they are Holly,” another shared.

“Can’t think off better legs to be on show!” declared a fourth.

‘I’ve died and gone to heaven’

Others said that they had “died and gone to heaven” after seeing Holly’s post.

“I’ve died and gone to heaven,” one super-fan admitted.

“Wit Woo!” said another.

“You still got it kiddo,” said another of the star who turned 40 earlier this year.

And they’re most definitely not wrong.

Anytime Holly wants to share her beauty secrets, we are all ears!

