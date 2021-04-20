Rochelle Humes is taking over from Holly Willoughby on This Morning this week.

The 32-year-old presenter appeared on screens alongside co-host Phillip Schofield yesterday (April 19).

But how long is Rochelle covering Holly for? And when did she join the ITV show?

Rochelle Humes is set to appear on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Rochelle Humes takes over from Holly Willoughby

Over the weekend, Holly confirmed to fans that she was taking another week off from the programme.

She shared a stunning snap of herself in the garden alongside her son, with the message: “Vitamin d, caffeine and a side order of distraction from Chester…

“Working on something else next week, which I can’t wait to share with you all.”

In addition, she added: “Thank you to the lovely @rochellehumes for keeping my side of the sofa warm… x.”

And the message didn’t unnoticed by Rochelle.

Alongside a red heart emoji, the star sweetly commented: “Got you.”

Rochelle is taking over from regular host Holly Willoughby (Credit: ITV)

Holly will be back on screens next Monday (April 26).

Meanwhile, Rochelle will likely host alongside Phillip until Thursday.

A This Morning spokesperson told ED!: “Holly is on a pre-planned week off this week and Rochelle will be presenting This Morning with Phillip.”

When did the host join This Morning?

Rochelle first joined This Morning back in 2013.

As well as presenting the show, she often hosts regular fashion segments.

And it certainly isn’t the first time she has stepped in for Holly.

Rochelle is presenting alongside Phillip Schofield this week (Credit: ITV)

In 2018, the mum-of-three filled in for Holly as she took over from Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity.

At the time, Rochelle announced: “Thrilled to be joining @thismorning for a little bit. Thanks @hollywilloughby @schofe for having me.

“Have THE best time down under @hollywilloughby and I’ll take good care of your seat while you’re gone.”

Meanwhile, on her first day as Holly’s replacement, Rochelle admitted she was “terrified”.

Speaking to Phil, she shared: “You know, that theme tune when you’re at home and you’re making your kid’s breakfast is just what you want to hear.

“But when you’re here, it’s a terrifying sound isn’t it?”

What else has Rochelle Humes appeared in?

Rochelle has enjoyed a successful TV career so far.

As well as her work on This Morning, she has also appeared on Ninja Warrior and The Xtra Factor.

Furthermore, she stars alongside husband Marvin in music game show The Hit List.

Earlier this month, Rochelle made her documentary debut with The Black Maternity Scandal on Channel 4.

The episode saw the star investigate why black women are four times more likely to die in childbirth than white women.

Meanwhile, Rochelle also previously appeared in pop group The Saturdays.

