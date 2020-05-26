Government reveals the full list of shops that can reopen on June 15

The government has revealed the full list of shops that can reopen on June 15.

The news will no doubt come as music to the ears of retailers up and down the country, many of whom have been closed since Boris Johnson imposed lockdown on March 23.

Charity shops, fashion retailers and hardware stores are among those who can reopen next month.

Stores are gearing up to reopen next month (Credit: Splash News)

Food retailers, chemists, mobile phone shops, betting shops and arcades and car dealerships are also on the list.

Tailors, dress fitters and fashion designers have also been given the green light to reopen.

Read more: Brits slam Boris Johnson for reopening stores before they can attend family funerals

While antique shops, retail art galleries and photography studios can also reopen their doors after almost three months.

Gift shops and retails spaces in theatres, museums, libraries, heritage sites and tourism offices can also reopen.

Craft fairs and indoor and outdoor markets have also been given the go-ahead to reopen in just under three weeks' time.

Michael Gove revealed the changes to the high street on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

However, the shopping experience will be noticeably different from before the coronavirus pandemic.

First of all, the government has urged shoppers to "exercise restraint" while out shopping.

A change in shopping habits

This would mean not trying on items of clothing or testing things like make-up before buying.

As a result, changing rooms will be closed for the foreseeable future.

Read more: Asda issues denial after complaints it stopped letting NHS staff jump the queue

Protective covers will also be placed on beds and sofas that are on display in stores – a move aimed at discouraging people to try before they buy.

Michael Gove told BBC Breakfast: "We need to ensure that some of the shopping habits people might have grown used to in the pre-COVID days are habits we all exercise a degree of restraint on."

He added: "So when it comes to touching and testing goods, when it comes to trying on clothing, trying on make-up and so on, all of us exercise restraint in not doing that."

There will also be hand sanitiser stations in store, with staff and customers urged to use them regularly.

Stores will be thoroughly cleaned overnight, while trolleys and self check-outs will be cleaned regularly.

We need to ensure that some of the shopping habits people might have grown used to in the pre-COVID days are habits we all exercise a degree of restraint on.

Gove added: "It is important we have high quality hygiene, and ensure everything from the provision of hand sanitiser to overnight hygiene is of the highest level."

Posters in shops will detail the changes.

There will be a limited number of people allowed in store at any one time.

While a one-way system will also be set up in shops.

"Respect social distancing"

Gove added: "It is appropriate when shops reopen that we have social distancing, we know already that it is possible to sell goods, it's possible for people to get the goods they need and do so while respecting social distancing."

Shopping habits will change post-coronavirus (Credit: Cover Images)

Items that are returned to stores will also be quarantined for 72 hours before being offered for re-sale.

While click and collect collection times will be staggered.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.