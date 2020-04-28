Government advisor warns alcohol could be RATIONED when pubs reopen after lockdown

With Britain in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown, we have both good and bad news for those keen for pubs to reopen.

The good news is government advisors are working on a way for pubs to reopen their doors post-lockdown.

The bad news is that, when they do reopen, alcohol could be rationed.

The government's lockdown advisor Professor Eyal Winter said he recognises people are "starving for pubs" but has issued a number of strict recommendations.

Alcohol could be rationed when pubs reopen (Credit: Unsplash)

He told The Guardian that for the restrictions to ease, social distancing measures would need to be observed.

And he thinks the best way to ensure Brits stick to the rules is to impose an alcohol restriction.

Read more: Phillip Schofield makes crude joke about Holly Willoughby's dress

"People are starving for pubs. They are an important part of British culture," he said.

You need to make the rules crystal clear, and explain the rationale behind each one of them.

Professor Winter said one option would be for landlords to ration how much beer they serve, to two or three pints.

Customers would then be politely asked to go home, meaning people essentially stagger their trips to the pub.

Brits could be allowed one or two drinks before being sent home (Credit: Pixabay)

This will avoid them getting "very full" at any one time.

He aded that landlords would be tasked with enforcing these new rules and monitoring customer numbers.

Read more: M&S brightens lockdown as it launches £5 wine range

Professor Winter added: "One of the most important things is to have a programme, to say: 'In two weeks, we will do such and such.'"

"Crystal clear rules"

He continued: "You need to make the rules crystal clear, and to explain to the public the rationale behind each one of them."

The measures could also mean that theatres and cinemas reopen.

However, only half the amount of tickets would be sold in order to maintain social distancing.

Pubs have been shut since the UK went into lockdown on March 23.

Pubs were closed when lockdown was imposed in March (Credit: Splash News)

Another government advisor, Professor Robert Dingwall, has said that he thinks it's time for pubs to reopen their beer gardens.

Chatting on BBC Radio 4's Today show, he said: "If it is a sunny weekend afternoon and the pub has a garden and the landlords are prepared to accept responsibility for not overcrowding that garden, I see no particular reason why it should not reopen."

"Good luck with that one"

However, Brits aren't convinced the rationing measures will be that easy to police.

Taking to Twitter, one user said: "Yeah, this will work [crying with laughter emojis]."

Another quipped: "Yeah, good luck with that one, landlords."

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think.