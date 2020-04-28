M&S answers the UK's lockdown prayers as it launches 'cheap as chips' £5 wine range

The UK lockdown just got that little bit more exciting thanks to a new launch from M&S.

Let us introduce you to the new This Is range – a collection of 15 "spicy reds, blushing rosés and tropical whites".

And, in the best news yet, the majority of the new M&S wines will only set you back a fiver.

The new This Is wine range features a rosé and two bottles of fizz (Credit: M&S)

"Cheap as chips!" quipped one wine lover.

Created by M&S winemakers, the new wines showcase popular styles and grape varieties, with bright, helpful labels showing exactly what kind of wine is on the inside.

Ideal for new wine lovers who might otherwise find the wine aisle intimidating, the range is designed to offer guidance on taste, styles and grape varieties to help customers begin their wine journey.

And you can pretty much guarantee it'll be delicious. After all, this isn't just any wine, this is M&S wine.

With M&S food halls still open for business, pop a couple of the bottles of plonk on your list next time you're in store.

Red, white or rosé?

White wine lovers can pick from French White, Italian Pinot Grigio, Fruity White, Chilean Sauvignon Blanc, Argentinean Chardonnay or South African Chenin Blanc.

They're all priced at £5.

There are six white wines priced at £5 each (Credit: M&S)

For lovers of red wine, you can opt for the Italian Red, Spanish Red, Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon, Chilean Merlot, Argentinean Malbec or the Australian Shiraz.

Which are also a fiver!

There's a Spanish Rosé in the range too for the same price.

Let's get fizz-ical!

Fizz fans may have to dig that little bit deeper, with a pink and white Italian sparkling wine on sale for £6.

Posting to Instagram, M&S said: "These wines are INCREDIBLE value at just £5 per bottle. There’s no 'judging a book by its cover' here – the labels show exactly what wine is on the inside."

There's also a selection of £5 reds (Credit: M&S)

With the labels bearing descriptions like "soft & fruity", "rich & smooth" and "fizzy & fresh", one Brit joked: "Perfect names for the next generation of Spice Girls!"

"Get me a bottle of that Chardonnay immediately," said one wine fan tagging their other half.

"Think we should try each one!" said another tagging their pal.

"Virtual wine tasting?" asked one woman tagging her friend.

"The key to my heart!" came the reply.

