Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur lands in the UK and Brits are drooling

It's Thirsty Thursday people and there's no better drink to accompany the popular hashtag than this one.

It pairs two of our favourite things – booze and chocolate.

And it's not just any chocolate – the liqueur is made by fancy European chocolatiers Godiva.

The Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur has launched in the UK (Credit: Godiva)

Yes, we all know the choccies – they have a pretty high retail value but they're entirely scrumptious.

And now you can buy the chocs in melted form, in two different varieties, online at The Bottle Club.

Without further ado, pull up a chair and let us introduce you to your new favourite indulgent tipple.

First up is the beautiful Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur.

What does it taste like?

It comes in a 75cl bottle that we just want to down in one and draws its inspiration from the brand's yummy world-famous chocolate.

The liqueur features the "delicate flavours of white chocolate and Madagascar vanilla with a soft, lush finish".

Enjoy it in cocktails or coffee (Credit: Godiva)

Enjoy it over ice, pour it into coffee or use it as the base for a pretty decadent cocktail.

"Apparently Godiva has a white chocolate liqueur that’s the bomb in coffee," said one fan.

"I like mixing Godiva chocolate liqueur with flavoured vodkas. Strawberry and raspberry are delicious," said another.

The Bottle Club blurb reads: "Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur features the original ultra-velvety dark chocolate flavour. It has the pure essence of Godiva white chocolate with balanced notes that are not overly sweet."

The milk chocolate one sounds just as scrummy.

It promises to capture the ultra-velvety chocolate's flavours but won't be too sickly sweet.

There's also a milk chocolate version (Credit: Godiva)

"It has the pure essence of Godiva chocolate with balanced notes that are not overly sweet," the blurb reads.

Godiva, however, make it sound even more mouth watering.

"The perfect expression of liquid chocolate – soft and creamy on the palate with a rich, silky finish."

We are sold!

Where can I buy it?

If you are too, then you can pick the bottles up for £34.99 a piece online at The Bottle Club.

The liqueur is a must for chocolate fans (Credit: Pexels)

The bottles aren't on sale in UK stores as they're an American import.

The liqueurs launched to coincide with World Chocolate Day, which took place on Tuesday (July 7).