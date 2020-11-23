gemma collins gin
Gemma Collins looks stunning as she announces new gin liqueur just in time for Christmas

The GC has done it again!

By Laura Hannam
| Updated:

Gemma Collins looks sensational as she promotes her latest endeavour – a gin liqueur.

The GC, 39, smoulders in the new ad as she poses with a glass of the delicious looking treat.

Wearing a sparkly pink dress and her blonde hair in soft curls – she evokes an old Hollywood star.

Addressing her some two million Instagram followers, she wrote: “What the world has been waiting for… The ‘FlaGINgo Gemma Collins’, diva of all gin liqueurs.

“Guys I’m so excited to announce that I’ve teamed up with @Zymurgorium to create my first ever gin liqueur!! It has a magic formula (just like me), and features the most beautiful, iridescent, show-stopping sparkle. And with exotic blends of juniper, kiwi and lime, the taste is just incredible!!

gemma collins gin
The GC has her own gin! (Credit: Zymurgorium Flagingo Gin)

Where can you buy Gemma Collins new gin?

“It’s the GC in a bottle and guess what…IT’S OUT NOW!! You can order it direct from Zymurgorium, or find it in stores across the UK including, Studio, Prezzybox, Master of Malt, B&M, Amber Taverns and other outlets.”

Fans flocked to congratulate Gemma on the deal, as well as gush over how much they want a bottle of their own.

Read more: Fans beg Gemma Collins to return to I’m A Celebrity 2020

One fan commented: “I’m going straight to B&m to get myself this.”

gemma collins gin
The liqueur can be yours for just £20 a bottle (Credit: Zymurgorium Flagingo Gin)

And another user posted: “Stop the lights!! We need this.”

Gemma added an additional comment, saying this was the best gin she’d ever tasted.

How are Gemma’s fans reacting?

She penned: “I’m not just saying it !!!! It’s the best tasting drink infused with sparkle can you believe I have my own drink.”

The former TOWIE star clearly hasn’t let lockdown stop her from making a healthy profit this year.

Read more: Gemma Collins and James Argent ‘reunite’ for flirty posh dinner

She’s not only starred in her own lockdown spin-off show, but also launched various products.

In addition to being an ambassador for SkinnyJab, she also has her own plus size clothing boutique – that also sells online.

And she’s even launched a range of Christmas gifts. She is selling Gemma themed Christmas baubles for £12.00.

While additional gifts include a Gemma Collins puzzle for £24.99.

And according to The Sun she earned at least £5,000 a week during the first lockdown.

What’s more, this year is said to be her most profitable ever.

*Gemma Collin’s new gin is available to purchase online at Studio.co.uk.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

