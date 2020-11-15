I’m A Celebrity fans are petitioning for Gemma Collins to take on the role of Kiosk Kev.

The GC’s army of followers believe she will be perfect for the job now the ITV reality show has moved to Wales for 2020.

This would see the stars coming face-to-face with Gemma, 39, after taking part in the Dingo Dollar challenges.

What have fans said about Gemma Collins and I’m A Celebrity?

The campaign has been started by the 200,000 member Gemma Collins Reacts Instagram group.

Petition to have Gemma Collins do the kiosk shack for this year’s show.

Insisting on making it happen, the group has said: “Petition to have Gemma Collins do the kiosk shack for this year’s show.”

They have captioned it with: “Imagine the banter 🦎🦂🐍🐛🕷 #ImACeleb.”

Despite news that ITV has replaced Kev with a ‘Welsh character’, one fan gushed: “Kiosk Collins!”

Another added: “This would make 2020.” A third begged: “Where do we sign?”

The post has been liked by 10,000 fans – including The GC herself.

When did Gemma appear in I’m A Celebrity?

Gemma is no stranger to I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, having appeared on the show before.

In 2014, former TOWIE star Gemma flew Down Under to take part in the 14th series of the ITV reality show.

But the star did not get off to the best start.

After refusing to parachute out of a plane, Gemma spent just 72 hours in the jungle before she quit.

Gemma later said: “The jungle was harder than I ever expected, I am just not as strong as I thought I was.

“It was my decision to go in regardless and I never expected not to complete my time in there.

“I am so, so sorry that I have let people down, but I had to make the decision to walk away.”

Gemma has since admitted that she wants to return to I’m A Celebrity to give it another shot.

She has even reportedly claimed to have spoken to show bosses about a return.

According to The Mirror, she told a live Celebrity Juice audience last year: “They told me: ‘The magic wouldn’t be there because you’ve already been in.’ And I said: ‘Honey, if I’m in there, I’ll bring the magic.'”

The new series of I’m A Celebrity is on ITV tonight (November 15) at 9pm.

