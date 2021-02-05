New Galaxy chocolate biscuits exist and they look entirely divine!

However, don’t just take our word for it, all the foodie bloggers on Instagram have had preview samples and they have cast their verdict.

Sharing a range of pictures and videos of her chocolate biccies, Helen J Tea said she “absolutely” loved them.

The new Galaxy Chocolatey Moments go on sale soon (Credit: Galaxy)

What do we know about the new Galaxy chocolate biscuits?

They’re called Galaxy Chocolatey Moments and there’s 10 of the biscuits in each pack.

And, if you love the silky smooth taste of Galaxy chocolate, then you are in for a real treat with these.

Galaxy said they’re created with “pleasure in mind” and the description certainly has us drooling.

“Galaxy Chocolatey Moments are delicate shortcake biscuits smothered in delicious chocolate,” said the blurb.

“With an appealing curved shape, these biscuits are definitely worth taking some time out of your day to enjoy.”

They’re also pretty light on calories – with only 114 calories in a two biscuit serving.

They have a thick Galaxy chocolate coating (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

What have early testers said about the chocolate biscuits?

On Instagram, Helen J Tea gave them a glowing review.

She said: “Absolutely loved the flavour of the shortcake biscuit and the Galaxy chocolate coating was a decent thickness.”

Her Galaxy-loving followers weren’t backwards in coming forwards with their views on the biccies.

One commented: “Need to get these OMG!”

Another added: “This looks lush.”

A third said: “I need it in a cup of tea NOW!”

Another echoed our chocolate-loving sentiments with their comment.

“So much chocolate and so little time,” they quipped.

You get 10 biscuits in a pack and a recommended serving of two contains 114 calories (Credit: Galaxy)

Where can I get them and how much are they?

The biscuits aren’t on sale to the general public just yet, but you’ll only have a couple of days of dreaming about the biscuits before you can get your chops around them.

Galaxy’s new Chocolatey Moments will be available from Sainsbury’s on February 7.

They’ll head into Tesco around a week later, on February 15.

You get 10 biscuits in each pack and they have an RRP of £1.50 per pack.

We make that a bargainous 15p per biscuit!

