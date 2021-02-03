Strawberry and White Chocolate Coco Pops exist and they turn the milk pink!

Surely the perfect cereal for a romantic Valentine’s Day breakfast, Brits have declared they “must try” them.

Instagram exploded shortly after Kellogg’s unveiled the limited-edition cereal.

The new cereals turn the milk pink (Credit: Kellogg’s)

What do the new Kellogg’s Coco Pops taste like?

The limited-edition version of the classic Coco Pops, the newcomer combines the “delicious flavours of smooth white chocolate and juicy strawberries”.

And, instead of turning the milk chocolate brown, it goes a gorgeous shade of pink!

What’s more, Kellogg’s has revealed the new cereal has 30% less sugar than other chocolate-flavoured cereals.

It comes after the launch of the White Choc Coco Pops in 2019, with more than three million boxes flying off shelves in the first six months alone.

Kellogg’s brand manager Harriet Oakes said: “We are thrilled to launch new Strawberry & White Choc Coco Pops.

“It took over 50 recipe trials before we achieved the tastiest mix of strawberry and white chocolate that turned milk the perfect pink.”

She added: “When we launched White Choc Coco Pops in 2019, they sold out in just a few days so we’re hoping Coco Pops fans will be just as excited to try the new flavour.

“We’re sure kids and grown-ups alike will enjoy bringing a bit of pink to their breakfast.”

It appears Harriet’s prediction was correct, if followers of the Kev’s Snack Reviews foodie account are anything to go by.

Brits have said the new cereals are giving them ‘Percy Pig vibes’ (Credit: Kellogg’s)

What have Brits said about the new White Chocolate and Strawberry Coco Pops?

“I MUST TRY THIS!” declared one rather excited Coco Pops fan.

Another added: “Bet they are banging!”

A third said: “I need to try these,” with the love heart eyes emoji.

“No way!” shared another in disbelief. “What a flavour combo!”

“My jaw just dropped to the floor omg this is a bit of me!” said another.

“This new cereal is giving me Percy Pig vibes,” another declared.

Catch them while you can, they’re only on sale for a year (Credit: Kellogg’s)

Where can I get the new Coco Pops and how much are they?

Kellogg’s said the cereal retails at £2.99 for a 480g box.

They said it’ll be available at all major supermarkets from February 12.

However, good old Kev on Instagram has spotted them in Morrisons already!

Catch them while you can as they’re only on sale for a year.

