February isn’t generally known as ice cream season but we’ll make an exception for a delicious new launch just landed at Asda.

KitKat fans, this one is for you.

You can now get your favourite four-fingered treat all smushed up and mixed with delicious chocolate and wafer-flavoured ice cream.

Yes, KitKat ice cram tubs exist and they look insane.

But don’t just take our word for it, our favourite foodies have just shared their thoughts on the new ice cream, which they both picked up in Asda.

Instagram foodie accounts love the new KitKat ice cream (Credit: Instagram/NewFoodsUK)

What do we know about the new KitKat ice cream?

NewFoodsUK shared the news to their grid.

And it’s pretty safe to say they loved it.

“NEW KitKat ice cream tubs at Asda 😍,” the account shared alongside a picture.

“These were actually better than we expected!

“A mixture of chocolate and wafer-flavoured ice cream, with swirls of chocolate sauce and KitKat pieces!

Can’t wait to get my hands on it, looks amazing.

“The wafer ice cream is super delicious – we loved it!” they added.

Helen J Tea shared the same sentiment over on her Instagram page.

She shared: “The KitKat tub had a mix of wafer and chocolate ice creams.

“I was impressed by how strongly the flavour reminded me of KitKats and I loved the chocolate-covered wafer pieces which were mixed throughout!”

It features KitKat pieces nestled inside chocolate and wafer-flavoured ice cream (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

What have Brits said about the new ice cream?

Many seemed pretty darn keen to try the new ice cream,

One said: “Now that is something I’d quite like to try!”

“Can’t wait to get my hands on it, looks amazing,” another commented.

“The KitKat ice cream is amazing,” another early tester confirmed.

“It definitely tasted of KitKat,” said another.

“My mouth is watering right now,” another declared.

Is Asda the only stockist of the new ice cream?

You can pick up the new ice cream tubs for £2.50 on the Asda website or in store now.

However, while both NewFoodsUK and Helen both got theirs in Asda, it has been spotted elsewhere.

“Saw this in Co-op earlier!” said one super shopper.

