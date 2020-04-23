Hygiene expert warns how often you should really be vacuuming your mattress

By now, we all know the importance of cleaning surfaces regularly to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

However, an expert has revealed another simple top tip we should all be doing.

And, they admitted, it could help to ward off the deadly virus.

Experts say you should hoover your mattress every week (Credit: Unsplash)

Dyson microbiologist Gem McLuckie has revealed that Brits should look to an area often overlooked when it comes to cleaning.

Yes, it's time to whip off those sheets and vacuum the mattress.

Not only that, you need to do both sides once a week.

Gem told the Daily Mail that, since coronavirus causes respiratory infections, it's important to get rid of bacteria where we sleep.

She also advised washing bedding weekly on at least a 60°C cycle, and to wash or replace duvets and pillows.

Beds stripped, Hoover out, going to attempt to turn my demon of a mattress.

The expert said doing all of the above would break down allergens and reduce dust mites and skin flakes.

They are all known to exacerbate respiratory conditions such as asthma and bronchitis if inhaled at night.

Some said they find it hard enough hoovering their floors (Credit: Pexels)

"I find it hard enough hoovering my floor," quipped one person on Twitter.

"Does it breathe on you?" another joked.

Others admitted they were hoovering their mattress as part of a spring cleaning session.

One revealed: "Spring cleaning the house today. Anyone else hoover their mattress?"

Others admitted the task wasn't an easy one.

"Beds stripped, Hoover out, going to attempt to turn my demon of a mattress – if you are within earshot of me I do apologise for the language, it might be a bit spicy," said one.

"If you don’t hoover your mattress there is something wrong with you!" another blasted.

Dr Lisa Cross of Channel 4 show Coronavirus: How Clean Is Your House?, recently revealed that you don't need to buy fancy products to clean your home during the pandemic.

She revealed you can use simple household bleach mixed with water and it'd do the trick just as well as any shop-bought product.

You can get hand-held vacuum cleaners for the bed (Credit: Amazon)

Simply follow the label's directions on how to dilute the bleach and wear gloves in a well-ventilated area when using.

Bleach is especially good for high-contact areas such as light switches, floors and worktops – just remember to rinse areas afterwards as bleach is highly toxic.

