B&M is selling a rainbow arch sprinkler that'll keep the kids entertained during lockdown

Bargain home store B&M appears to have come up with the perfect solution for parents struggling with bored kids during lockdown.

With the weather warming up, there's surely no better time to head out into the garden and enjoy the sunshine.

And the store has just the thing to keep the kids entertained out there.

The B&M rainbow sprinkler arch costs £8 (Credit: B&M)

Millions of children have been creating rainbow drawings and paintings to put in their windows as a sign of support to the NHS.

Now, however, B&M has released a cracker of a rainbow-themed product.

Let us introduce you to the Garden Rainbow Arch Sprinkler.

It costs just £8. And, while you can find details online, B&M doesn't offer home delivery.

Instead, you'll have to head to your local store if you want to pick one up. Ensure you're practising social distancing, though.

Fun in the sun

"Have fun in the sun with your very own Rainbow Arch Sprinkler," B&M said.

"This will go down well with the kids, who can have hours of fun splashing around and cooling down on a sunny day," it added.

All you have to do is attach the sprinkler to an outdoor tap. Then get the kids' swimwear on and sit back as they have some fun.

Studio has a huge rainbow sprinkler arch on its site (Credit: Studio)

Although B&M has closed some of its stores during the pandemic, 600 of its shops are still open.

However, if you prefer not to head out, you can get the arch delivered to your door from online auction site eBay – although it's almost £20.

More rainbow goodies

If you do have the extra cash to, erm, splash, online retailer Studio has a huge Rainbow Sprinkler Tunnel on sale.

It's priced at £129.99, but it's huge and a great investment for summer.

If you really want to go the whole hog, the website also has a set of three Solar Rainbow Lights that cost less than a tenner.

We love these rainbow solar lights (Credit: Studio)

They're sadly out of stock, but sign up to the email alerts and you'll be the first to know when they are available.

Now all you have to do is channel your inner Judy Garland and belt out a tune…

