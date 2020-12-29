The risks of COVID in pregnancy haven’t yet been full explored, but over the weekend, blogger Grace Victory was placed in a coma after her labour was induced two months early.

Grace, a plus-sized blogger and expert in holistic healing, welcomed her baby boy on Christmas Eve.

He wasn’t due until February.

In a statement, her family revealed that she had been suffering from coronavirus and her condition had slowly worsened.

On Christmas Day, the 30 year old was placed into a medically-induced coma, where she remains.

What are the risks of COVID in pregnancy?

Pregnant women have been included in the government’s clinically vulnerable list as a precaution.

While there’s no evidence pregnant women are more likely to get seriously ill with coronavirus, they are more susceptible to other viruses like flu.

Because it’s a new virus, it’s not yet clear if the same can be said for coronavirus.

The NHS website states that it may be possible for mothers to pass the virus onto their unborn babies before they are born.

They had to deliver the baby as soon as possible as she was too unwell to carry on with the pregnancy.

However, it states that when this has happened the baby has recovered.

There is no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 raises the risk of miscarriage.

There is also no evidence to suggest that it affects how the baby develops during pregnancy.

Why was Grace Victory induced early?

In a statement, Grace’s family explained why she delivered her baby boy early.

They said Grace developed COVID-19 “two weeks ago” and her symptoms were mild at first.

Her family said Grace’s symptoms “worsened as the days went on”.

They added: “Which meant they had to deliver the baby as soon as possible as she was too unwell to carry on with the pregnancy.”

She is ‘currently stable’

The statement added: “Grace was admitted to intensive care on Christmas Day due to issues with her breathing and therefore they had to make the decision of placing her in an induced coma to give her body the rest it needs in order to recover.”

They added that she is “currently stable” but asked fans to keep the YouTube star in their prayers.

The statement was signed from “Grace’s family and bubba”.

