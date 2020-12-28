can you get pregnant while pregnant
Can you get pregnant while pregnant? Woman expecting twins conceives third baby via superfetation

By Nancy Brown

Brits are asking can you get pregnant while pregnant after an American woman claimed that it has actually happened to her.

Posting on TikTok, the user called Blonde Bunny revealed that she fell pregnant while already expecting twins.

As such, she’ll give birth to three babies next year.

And, after a quick Google, we can confirm that it’s actually a real phenomenon called superfetation.

pregnant woman
An American woman has revealed that she got pregnant while she was already pregnant (Credit: TikTok)

Can you get pregnant while pregnant?

Yes indeed, it appears that you can.

The woman and her fiancé conceived twins naturally and were overjoyed with the news.

They were told they had conceived a third baby around ten days later at their scan.

It’s the woman’s first pregnancy.

Superfetation occurs when a woman ovulates twice in the same month and both eggs are fertilised.

@theblondebunny1Reply to @designsformiles 3 babies, two pregnancies, same time, same dad!! ##FamilyImpression ##pregnancyjourney2020 ##tripletsoftiktok ##triplets♬ original sound – Blonde Bunny

‘They will still be considered triplets’

She explained: “Normally your body is supposed to switch up your hormones and stop you from ovulating again once you’re already pregnant. In my circumstance it did not.”

She added: “About 10% of women can ovulate twice a month. Only I think 0.3% cent get pregnant a second time.

“So technically our babies do have different due dates, luckily they’re close enough that they will be born the same day, so they will all still be considered triplets.”

woman pregnant with triplets
She’s now selecting themes for the babies’ nursery (Credit: TikTok)

Are doctors sure superfetation took place?

She also revealed how doctors had confirmed the third baby wasn’t conceived at the same time as the other two and was simply growing more slowly.

Normally your body is supposed to switch up your hormones and stop you from ovulating again once you’re already pregnant. In my circumstance it did not.

“With superfetation, the eggs came at different dates, and so they have different gestational ages.

“Ours are only a few weeks apart but sometimes they can be months apart, and those people actually have to have different due dates.

“The first two babies are 10 and 11 days older than our third baby, so that’s how we knew straight away it was a second pregnancy,” she said.

The woman is currently around 16 weeks into her pregnancy and will deliver in April or May, depending on how the pregnancy goes.

She revealed they probably won’t have any more children after they welcome their three new bundles of joy!

