Morrisons has launched a Christmas trifle and it’s apparently “delightful”.

We most definitely agree it looks the part in new pictures shared to Instagram by foodie Sweet Reviews UK.

The trifle features what is undoubtedly one of Britain’s most popular flavours.

No, not chocolate orange, but salted caramel.

There’s a new Christmas trifle in town (Credit: Instagram/SweetReviewsUK)

What do we know about the new Christmas trifle?

Sweet Reviews UK posted: “MORRISONS SALTED CARAMEL TRIFLE – oooooo we are so loving all of the festive desserts coming out!”

The post continued: “Every night is like Christmas here at the moment with the delicious desserts we are trying and tonight is no different! ⠀

⠀

“This 600g Salted Caramel Trifle from Morrisons is delightful.”

The post then detailed the flavour.

“It has a salted caramel flavour custard with a layer of chocolate sponge, topped with chocolate flavoured custard whipped cream and chocolate curls!”

Just look at those layers (Credit: Instagram/SweetReviewsUK)

How much is it?

Then came the best news – the price!

“What more could you want? All for just £2!” the post screamed.

It added: “We all really enjoyed this, although we aren’t sure how many this is meant to serve, we finished it off just the three of us!”

Well, Christmas is known for its over indulgence, we guess!

Followers were quick to comment on the delicious-looking Christmas trifle.

And we reckon it could just pip Christmas pud to be the must-have dessert of the season.

“Buy me this!” another demanded tagging a friend.

“YES!” another commented, adding the love heart eyes emoji.

“Morrisons are winning at the moment with the festive goodies,” declared one sweet lover.

Cake, chocolate, caramel, custard and cream are all rolled into the delicious dessert (Credit: Instagram/SweetReviewsUK)

More festive goodies at Morrisons

They’re not wrong, the supermarket is definitely pulling it out of the bag for life this Christmas.

As well as the salted caramel trifle, there’s also a pack of three chocolate and orange trifles on sale at Morrisons.

So if you are a fan of the festive food trend, you know where to head!

“I’m gonna be so fat after eating all these new chocolate orange foods,” laughed one dessert fan on Instagram.

Elasticated-waist trousers at the ready, people!

