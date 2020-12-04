Tesco has launched a Gingerbread Latte Cream Liqueur and Brits are saying it’s better than Baileys.

The Original Irish Cream Liqueur is synonymous with the festive season.

However, add in a touch of gingerbread and you have a Christmas drink to beat all Christmas drinks, Brits have said.

“Wowzers!” said one fan.

“This knocks Baileys into a cocked hat!”

The Gingerbread Latte Cream Liqueur is a winner with Baileys fans (Credit: Tesco)

How much is the Tesco liqueur?

The Tesco Finest Gingerbread Latte Cream Liqueur costs £10 for a 70cl bottle and it’s on sale in store and online now.

“Aromas of gingerbread and coffee with hints of Irish single malt whiskey enveloped in velvety Ballyrashane double cream,” the website states.

“Perfect served over ice or in a liqueur coffee with a whip of cream.”

I bought this and was planning to save it for Christmas but it looks like I’ll be buying one or two more!

“Can thoroughly recommend this from @Tesco – Finest Gingerbread Latte Liqueur,” said one fan on Twitter, posting a picture of their bottle.

The Tesco liqueur has been hailed as being ‘much much nicer’ than Baileys (Credit: Tesco)

‘Much nicer than Baileys – thanks Tesco’

“This is so nice!” said another.

“I bought this and was planning to save it for Christmas but it looks like I’ll be buying one or two more,” they added.

“Much much nicer than Baileys. Thank you Tesco!” they declared.

“Gorgeous!! It has a lovely gingerbread taste, not too strong,” said another.

“Will be buying again soon, I can’t see it lasting long.”

You can attend a Christmas Cocktail Masterclass with First Dates barman Merlin (Credit: Tesco)

Christmas Cocktail Masterclass with Merlin

Tesco also has another treat for Brits this Christmas – a festive virtual Christmas Cocktails Masterclass with none other than First Dates barman Merlin Griffiths.

The 45-minute class costs £20 and will see Merlin demonstrate his unique take on the Quarantini and a gin serve that’s “brilliant” for a festive brunch.

Just 50 guests will join the class, meaning you’ll be able to pose your best boozy questions to Merlin.

Everyone who signs up will also receive a 70cl bottle of Tesco Finest The Melodist London Dry Gin (RRP £20), plus everything they need to create two of the recipes at home.

You can sign up for the class here. The masterclass takes place at 7pm on Wednesday December 16.

