Fans of M&S Christmas food have declared the store’s new Santa Hat Profiteroles are “absolutely perfect in every way”.

Described as the ultimate “party piece”, they feature delicious chops pastry filled with a raspberry crème pâtissière.

They’re topped with a raspberry-flavoured white chocolate fondant that’s been made to look like a cute little Santa hat.

Food blogger Sweet Reviews UK has tried them – and absolutely loves them!

The Santa Hat Profiteroles are in store now (Credit: Instagram/SweetReviewsUK)

M&S Christmas food that makes you feel ‘happy inside’

Sweet Reviews UK revealed that the M&S Santa Hat Profiteroles not only look and taste great, they give you a warm, fuzzy feeling inside, too!

“What a party piece these are!” the account posted alongside numerous pictures of the product.

“They look great and make you feel a little bit happy inside and they do look like little Santas hats on top!”

You get 12 in the packet and they cost £6 (Credit: Instagram/SweetReviewsUK)

The post added: “These choux pastries are filled with a raspberry crème pâtissière and topped with a raspberry-flavoured white chocolate fondant.

“They are how you imagine them to be… absolutely perfect in every way,” the post continued.

“The choux pastry is light and fluffy, the filling is creamy and has a lovely raspberry flavour.

“The raspberry-flavoured white chocolate fondant on top is our favourite part as it is thick, sticky and sweet which is such a contrast to the filling.”

They contain a raspberry crème pâtissière filling (Credit: Instagram/SweetReviewsUK)

What have Brits said about the new launch?

The account’s followers revealed they can’t wait to try the treats, which cost £6 for a box of 12.

“Can’t beat Marks. These look glorious,” said one.

“So cute and yummy!” another declared.

“The raspberry cream and the close-up looks delicious!” another declared.

“These look amazing!” said another.

“How cute are they,” said another adding the love heart eyes emoji.

“I’m a big fan of these,” another declared.

You can find them in your local M&S refrigerator aisle now.

Although we’re not sure you’ll be able to resist till Christmas Day…

