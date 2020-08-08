Christmas sweets are already being stocked at Tesco and Brits are thrilled

Brits have just endured one of the hottest days of the year but that hasn't stopped supermarkets from gearing up for Christmas.

Over the past couple of weeks, supermarkets including Aldi have released their Christmas 2020 offerings.

However, Tesco has gone one step further.

Yes, right in time for the hottest month of the year, the retailer has got its Christmas sweets in.

Instagram foodie Kev's Snack Reviews posted a picture sharing the news to his Instagram feed.

Christmas sweets in stores now!

It showed huge boxes of Celebrations – a Mars product – piled high and ready for the festive season.

However, as temperatures in the south of the country soared to 36˚C, you've got to hope stores had their air conditioning cranked up to the max.

Otherwise the sweets will now resemble little more than chocolate milk!

Kev said: "Looks like the Christmas tubs are appearing in supermarkets now."

It’s been a weird year so may as well get Christmas started early.

The tubs are on sale for £4, so if you've got room – and willpower – it could be a good time to stock up.

However, far from recoiling at the thought of Christmas more than four months before the big day, Brits actually embraced the idea.

And it seems we have COVID-19 to thank for that.

Smaller boxes are available all year round (Credit: B&M)

One said: "2020 has no rules. I might put up my Christmas tree Sunday and eat an out of date Cadbury Creme Egg."

Another added: "Temped to get out of my pjs and run down to Tescos purely for these beauts."

A third said: "It’s been a weird year so may as well get Christmas started early."

"I think the supermarkets have voided 2020 summer and moved straight to winter," said another.

"Can't wait to be honest. Been a crappy year," said another.

Christmas in the middle of a heatwave

Others commented on how melted the sweets would be after the heatwave.

Holidays appear to be coming! (Credit: Pexels)

"They'll be lovely and melted after today," said one.

Others were entirely delighted over Kev's festive foodie find.

"This makes me happy in ways nothing else could," said one Celebrations fan.

Will you be stocking up? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.