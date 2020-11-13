B&M has launched a Christmas Kinder hamper and Brits are “obsessed”.

With just six weeks to go until the big day, the Christmas goodies appear to be ramping up a notch.

A picture of the hamper was shared on the B&M Instagram page and it quickly garnered almost 1,000 comments.

Sure to sell out looking at the sheer volume of interest, it’s on the shelves now and features an array of Kinder chocolate goodies.

A new Kinder Hamper has launched this Christmas (Credit: B&M)

What’s inside the B&M Kinder Christmas hamper?

The Kinder Chocolate Gift Hamper is exclusive to B&M and costs £8.

Included in the hamper are “a selection of your favourite chocolate treats”.

Kinder fans will be able to enjoy Happy Hippos, Kinder bars, Kinder Bueno and Bueno Minis and Kinder Chocolate Minis.

Sadly there’s no Kinder Eggs included in the hamper, but the B&M website still bills it as an “incredible” chocolate selection box.

And it seems Brits agree.

Brits are adding it to their Christmas lists and hoping Santa delivers come December 25 (Credit: Unsplash)

Brits are ‘drooling’ over new Kinder Hamper

Posting to Instagram, one commented on their Kinder “obsession”.

“I need this,” said another.

” I mean… literal drool ,” said another, before no doubt heading out the front door to their nearest B&M.

“If you’re in there before me, get me one,” another instructed their pal.

Oh my God I went in there today and I did not see this!

“Kinder is the best,” said another.

“Take my money,” another instructed the store.

“Oh my God I went in there today and I did not see this!” another wailed.

“I know someone that would love this for Christmas,” another teased.

“Omg I adore these!!! Omg I need it,” stated another soon-to-be fan.

Where can I get it and how much?

Well, if you feel the same, the only place you’ll find it is B&M, the Instagram post revealed.

“EXCLUSIVE!!” it screamed.

“This Kinder Hamper contains all your favourites including Bueno Mini, Happy Hippo and Kinder bars.”

It costs £8 and is in store now.

B&M currently doesn’t offer an online store.

