Chocolate is good for you as doctor says it helps keep the heart 'healthy'

Finally the news we've all been waiting to hear – chocolate is good for you!

Feel free to grab yourself a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk as you digest this rather delicious news.

Because the best part is it doesn't have to be your finest 90% cocoa chocolate either.

Eating any chocolate is good for your health!

To give the news some weight, it isn't just anyone who's made the claim – an actual doctor has revealed the news.

It's time to tuck in as it appears choccie is healthy (Credit: Pixabay)

It comes as a result of six separate studies spanning 50 years.

Read more: Galaxy Fruit & Nut makes a UK comeback

The study featured more than 336,000 participants and threw up some rather surprising results.

Chocolate is good for you!

Namely that chocolate is good for you.

What happy news to take into the weekend!

The data showed that eating chocolate more than once a week was linked to an 8% decrease in the risk of developing coronary artery disease.

Obviously this doesn't give you free reign to scoff as much as you want – it should still be consumed in moderation.

Read more: Marmite Hummus exists and shoppers are revolted

But perhaps this will alleviate some of the guilt some feel at times over eating "good" and "bad" food.

All chocolate has the same effect, not just that with a high amount of cocoa (Credit: Unsplash)

Dr Chayakrit Krittanawong led the study, which was published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

Helps keep the heart's blood vessels healthy

The medic said: "Our study suggests that chocolate helps keep the heart's blood vessels healthy."

Dr Krittanawong added: "In the past, clinical studies have shown that chocolate is beneficial for both blood pressure and the lining of blood vessels. I wanted to see if it affects the blood vessels supplying the heart (the coronary arteries) or not. And if it does, is it beneficial or harmful?"

Clinical studies have shown that chocolate is beneficial for both blood pressure and the lining of blood vessels.

Well, it seems it most certainly isn't the latter.

Chocolate contains "heart healthy" nutrients which "may reduce inflammation and increase good cholesterol".

The doctor added: "Chocolate appears promising for prevention of coronary artery disease, but more research is needed to pinpoint how much and what kind of chocolate could be recommended."

Enjoy it drizzled on cake for some variation (Credit: Pexels)

However, the doctor was keen to reiterate this doesn't mean eating as much as you please.

Enjoy in "moderation"

Dr Krittanawong suggests that eating "moderate" amounts appears to protect the arteries.

"The calories, sugar, milk, and fat in commercially available products need to be considered, particularly in diabetics and obese people," he added.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts.