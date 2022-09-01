Carol Vorderman shows off results of daring hair transformation after fans’ requests

Carol Vorderman has shown off the results of a dramatic hair transformation on Instagram.

The former Countdown star, 61, recently gave herself a style makeover by going bleach blonde.

At the time many fans rushed to compliment Carol, who had a helping hand from Josie Gibson’s hair stylist.

However, after a few days as a blonde, Carol decided to take to Instagram once again and get her followers to vote whether she should stick with it or go brunette.

After the results were in, it turned out the opinion of her followers was pretty divided.

Unable to decide for herself, Carol decided to do the only sensible option: BOTH!

Carol Vorderman has shown off her latest hair transformation on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

TV’s Carol Vorderman shows off hair transformation on Instagram

Carol took to Instagram to reveal a video of herself looking glamorous and showing off her self-dubbed “bronde” hair-do.

“So I asked you lovely gang should I go back to brunette or stay blonde,” she wrote.

“Well many thousands of you cast your vote (more than Liz Truss probs in the Tory vote…). About half said to go back to brunette and half of you said STAY BLONDE. So I’ve gone brunette on top and blonde elsewhere… it’s called BRONDE… Oooooh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

Carol continued: “The most glamorous hairdresser in the known universe PETAR @petar_hristov__ @petarhristovhair at @inanchlondon entertained me in his stunning skirt and heels.”

“Do you like it? I love it,” she added.

Carol Vorderman is known for switching up her style (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans rushed to comment below the video, with many loving Carol’s new look.

One replied: “That looks absolutely fantastic on you, really suits you.”

“Not that my opinion counts for anything but I like it. Very muchly,” said a second.

A third replied: “It looks lovely Carol and you are looking beautiful as always Carol!”

“Works perfect, blonde framing your gorgeous face. Looks healthy, stylish and fabulous on you. Life is more beautiful when you meet the right hairdresser,” laughed a fourth follower.

Read more: Carol Vorderman reveals secret behind her recent weight loss

Meanwhile, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think of this story.