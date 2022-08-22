Carol Vorderman shows off hair makeover after reaching out to Josie Gibson’s stylist

TV star Carol Vorderman has showed off a new hairstyle on Twitter.

Carol proudly flaunted her new locks on the social media site after reaching out to Josie Gibson‘s stylist.

She posted a short clip of her blonde do, captioning it: “I had banging blow-dry round yesterday to curl and pin up my hair.

“I’ve seen her do amazing things for @Josiestweet on @thismorning so got in touch with her on insta and lo and behold she’s based in BRISTOL… where I live… yesssss.

“Exciting things are afoot.”

I had Banging Blow-dry round yesterday to curl and pin up my hair. 😍 I’ve seen her do amazing things for @Josiestweet on @thismorning so got in touch with her on insta and lo and behold she’s based in BRISTOL…where I live… yesssss 👏🏼 Exciting things are afoot x pic.twitter.com/paAZpwvEFK — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) August 22, 2022

The former Countdown star’s fans flocked to compliment her on her new look.

One excited fan wrote: “Carol you just get hotter every day, but no need to make that much of an effort for my birthday in two days time lol.”

Another said: “Stunning Carol!” with a cutesy heart emoji.

A third wrote: “You look gorgeous as usual young lady.”

And another added: “Beautiful as always…”

Carol’s fans loved her hairdo (Credit: ITV)

What do her fans think?

She shared the same video to Instagram, where her followers also complimented her.

Ian ‘H from Steps’ Watkins wrote: “FITTTT!!!!!!!”

Recently, Carol revealed the secrets to her recent weight loss.

Carol reached out to Josie Gibson’s stylist (Credit: Cover Images)

Taking to Instagram this time, she shared a video of herself working out with her personal trainer.

Along with Gemma – the PT – Carol demonstrated exercises using mats, weights, balls and resistance bands.

She captioned the post: “Great time for hours yesterday being put through my paces with Gemma from @thebouncefitnessmethod on the platform at @jasonvale @juicemasterresort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

“This is where we do all the yoga and rebounding and exercises come rain or shine, looking out over the river… my God it lifts your soul.

“I hadn’t met Gemma before BUT delighted to learn she’s from my city BRISTOL, so we can carry on doing what we do there and online on her website @bouncefitnessmethod.”

She added: “Quite a few of the Juicy Oasis trainers give lessons on there too.

“Whoah, those sets can hurt…

“Coming home stronger and more flexible, and as happy as can be… Watch out world. I’m coming atcha.”

