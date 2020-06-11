Cadbury reveals it's launching three new Dairy Milk flavours next month

Three new Cadbury Dairy Milk bars are set to launch in the UK next month.

Foodie blogger NewFoodsUK announced the news on Instagram

The chocolate bars will only be around for a limited time, though, and members of the public will have to vote to save their favourite.

It's thought the winning bar will then become a permanent addition to the Dairy Milk range, just like the Dairy Milk Choca-Latte bar.

Dairy Milk Choca-Latte won the Cadbury competition last year (Credit: Cadbury)

It was one of three flavours put to the public vote last year.

The three bars were designed by members of the public who were finalists in the Cadbury Inventor competition.

This year's flavours have been released online, although details of how to vote have not yet been released by Cadbury.

The three new flavours competing for your vote are Dairy Milk Crunchy Honeycomb, Dairy Milk Coconutty and Dairy Milk Out Of The Blueberry.

The wrappers described each of the bars.

Of the Crunchy Honeycomb, it reads: "Milk chocolate with golden crunchy honeycomb pieces, caramel flavoured fudge and chopped hazelnuts."

Coconutty features "milk chocolate with coconut crumbles studded with white crisp pearls".

Last but not least, Out Of The Blueberry features "milk chocolate with blueberry flavoured pieces and white chocolate crisp pearls".

NewFoodsUK commented: "If we’re honest, these flavours are a huge let down compared to last year's flavours! There’s so many exciting flavour combinations that could have been designed!"

"They sound dull"

"They sound dull. But I’d pick coconut," fellow blogger Kev's Snack Reviews said.

"Blueberry sounds the most interesting but it’s the best of a bad bunch!!!" said another.

"Can't beat the coffee one," said another, referring to the Choca-Latte bar.

Some pointed out a pretty obvious similarity to another Cadbury product already on the market.

I want two of each! I'll be eating them all at once so I won’t even know what flavour is what.

"They already have a honeycomb chocolate bar. It's called a Crunchie," one stated.

"Wow!"

Others, however, were looking forward to trying the bars.

"Wow! Blueberry sounds nice," said one.

"I want two of each! I'll be eating them all at once so I won’t even know what flavour is what," another joked.

The new bars update the Cadbury classic Dairy Milk (Credit: ED!)

"Shall we split and go halves on it all?" said another, tagging a pal.

"OMG these look amazing! I can't decide which one I want, going to have them all," said another.

Well, if you feel the same, we have it on good authority that the three new bars will be on sale in supermarkets in "early July".

