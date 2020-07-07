Cadbury launches special edition Twirl Bites and fans are saying they're 'heavenly'

Listen up Cadbury fans. The chocolate giant has launched a brand-new product that's more than likely going to make you drool.

At least that's if you listen to the opinion of early testers.

The new treats are apparently highly addictive and taste "heavenly".

Don't just take their word for it though, get shopping – and scoffing!

The new Cadbury Caramilk Twirl Bites have just landed in the UK courtesy of chocolate importers GB Gifts.

"Brand New In Stock This Week @gbgifts," said an Instagram post.

"Cadbury Twirl Bites Caramilk from Australia," it added.

The website's boss told ED!: "They haven't even launched in Australia yet."

And it seems the UK's chocoholics can't wait to try them.

"OMG I'm ordering straight away!" said one.

"These sound amazing, I'm ordering them now!" stated another.

Sadly you'll have to wait for the stock to arrive later this week.

You can buy the regular Twirl Bites in UK stores (Credit: Iceland)

The bags will be priced at £4.99 and are due to arrive on Friday (July 10). You can reserve yours here.

But we're guessing you'll have to be quick if you want to nab yourself a bag!

"These look great," another said.

"My god," said another admirer with the love heart eyes emoji.

"These are sooooo good!" said one early tester.

"Caramilk Twirls are heavenly," said another, of the bigger bar the bite-sized treats are based on.

It’s folds of swirly caramelised white chocolate, that tastes a bit like Caramac but creamier with a good coating of Cadbury milk chocolate to balance out the sweetness.

Caramilk Twirls are also an Aussie sweet, but you can get them on the GB Gifts site too.

Food blogger Kev's Snack Reviews sampled them earlier this year.

He said: "I’ve tried the regular Aussie Caramilk bar already and enjoyed it but this Twirl takes it to the next level... it’s delicious!"

He added: "It’s folds of swirly caramelised white chocolate, that tastes a bit like Caramac but creamier with a good coating of Cadbury milk chocolate to balance out the sweetness. It’s reminiscent of Cadbury Snowflake, if you remember those. Perhaps even better!"

The new ones are based on the Aussie Caramilk Twirl (Credit: Instagram/KevsSnackReviews)

You can buy the plain Twirl Bites in UK shops and supermarkets.

Iceland has them online for £1.

However, the flavoured variety is native to Australia.

GB Gifts has already imported a mint version of the Twirl Bites to our shores.

You can get them online for £4.99.

