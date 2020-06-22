Boris Johnson to announce Brits can holiday, have a hair cut and go to the pub on July 4

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a handful of new measures that'll further ease lockdown this week.

It's reported the announcement will form part of the daily news conference tomorrow (June 23).

In a triple whammy of good news, the PM is expected to allow Brits to go on holiday, have a haircut and visit the pub.

And the new rules will come into effect on July 4.

Boris Johnson is set to give hairdressers the green light to reopen (Credit: Pexels)

He has also pledged to keep a "vice-like grip" on the control of the virus, as we enter phase three of the government's plan.

It's expected that Boris will also announce a change to the current 2m social distancing rule.

Reports suggest it'll be relaxed to 1m.

The PM said: "The disease is increasingly under control and I just want people to reflect on that important fact. It’s going down. We are getting it down."

As we make that progress it will be possible to open up more.

He added: "On the progress on social distancing, watch this space."

Hairdressers reopen

The new measures will mean Brits can get their hair cut by a professional hairdresser for the first time since lockdown began in March.

Many salons have opened telephone lines for booking, with high demand expected from Brits who have suffered thanks to their partner's lockdown hairdressing skills.

Holidays in the UK will also get the go ahead with hotels reopening (Credit: Pixabay)

Pubs and restaurants are also expected to get the go ahead to reopen.

However, Brits will only be allowed to eat and drink outside, so it'll only apply to those with outside space.

Pints and holidays

Pub-goers may also have to register with a tracing app when they book a table. This will mean they can be contacted in case of an outbreak.

Holiday parks, hotels and B&Bs will also be allowed to reopen next month.

"As we make that progress it will be possible to open up more," said Boris.

Teasing his big announcement, the PM added: "You will be hearing more about what we want to do with not just non-essential retail but with the hospitality sector from July 4."

Pubs with outside space will also be allowed to reopen on July 4 (Credit: Pixabay)

He added the government was "sticking absolutely like glue" to the road map he set out on May 10.

"But it’s very important we don’t lose our vice-like grip on the ­disease," he said. "We’ve got to keep it on the floor where we’ve got it."

