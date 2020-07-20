B&M reduces the price of Biscoff & Go dipper packs and fans are thrilled

Here at ED!, we have some very good news for lovers of Biscoff and bargains.

While you may have already tried the Biscoff & Go packets, you most certainly have had them at such a low price.

While stocks last, they're on sale at B&M.

Packets of Biscoff & Go are on sale now at B&M (Credit: GB Gifts)

And they cost just £1 for two packets.

Yum!

Described as "little packs of heaven", the treats were originally sold in America.

However, public demand brought them to Blighty last summer.

But this is the lowest the snacks – which are like a sweet version of Dairylea Dunkers – have ever been on sale for.

Read more: Anti-mask activists branded 'thick' as they descend on London's Hyde Park

Usually they cost £1 per packet and now you can get two for that.

If you don't want two – and, quite frankly, why wouldn't you? – then you can pick up one packet for 59p.

Absolute bargain! Get yourself to your local B&M to stock up on these little packs of heaven!

"Biscoff & Go are now available in @bm_stores 2 for £1!!!" said blogger NewFoodsUK on Instagram.

"Absolute bargain! Get yourself to your local B&M to stock up on these little packs of heaven! Biscoff on the go, perfect!" they added.

"We need another B&M haul!"

"OMG!" said one with the love heart eyes emoji.

"We need another B&M haul!" said another fan.

"OMG YES YES YES," said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newfoodsuk (@newfoodsuk) on Jul 19, 2020 at 5:16am PDT

"I am going to buy some," declared another.

"OMG need to find these," another Biscoff fan said.

"Get us some if you go there before me and vice versa," said one tagging their pal.

"OMG yes," came the swift reply.

Read more: GMB viewers divided over Dr Hilary's replacement

"Omfgggggg wow NEED those now!!! Can't wait to try," exclaimed another.

"Just had to try one"

Over on Facebook's Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, the news was also met with glee.

One woman said she'd come across the Biscoff & Go pots in B&M and just "had to try one".

She confirmed: "It was very nice."

"Oh wow. My babies call this yummy stuff. I need to get these for my girls asap," one replied.

You can get them on eBay but they're cheaper at B&M (Credit: eBay)

The on-the-go snack pots are usually sold in Nisa, Costcutter and Spar for £1 each.

The little pots of heaven don't seem to be on sale at any of the big supermarkets at the moment.

They are available on eBay, but you'll pay more for them than at B&M.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you'll be bagging a Biscoff & Go bargain.